Drishyam 2 teaser: Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar returns in chilling thriller, confesses to his crime. Watch

The recall teaser of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming crime thriller Drishyam 2 was unveiled on Thursday afternoon. The film is the sequel to the actor’s 2015 hit and a remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam release from last year. The teaser recaps the incidents of the first film, and also gives a brief but shocking look at what is in store for the viewers in part 2. Also read: Drishyam 2 ‘recall teaser’ out tomorrow, Ajay Devgn shares poster

The recall teaser opens with a recap of what all transpired in Drishyam. The story followed Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) and his family, who get caught up in the murder of a boy who was blackmailing his daughter (Ishita Dutta). The story showed how Vijay, his wife (Shriya Saran) and two kids hid the crime while being chased by the ruthless IG Meera Deshmukh (Tabu), the mother of the killed boy.

A voice-over of Tabu from the first film says, “When there are no evidence and leads, confession is the only thing that can solve a crime.” The line ends and we see an older, greyer Vijay sitting in a police station, being recorded. The aggrieved Vijay then says in Hindi, “My name is Vijay Salgaonkar and this is my confession.”

Fans praised the brief teaser, praising Ajay in particular. One commented, “Finally the most versatile actor is back in the iconic role.” Another fan remarked that he had given a miss to the Malayalam original so that he could enjoy the Hindi version. “Only because of Ajay Devgan sir I did not watch the original Drishyam 2, now finally part 2 is coming so excited for this masterpiece,” read the comment.

Drishyam 2, directed by Abhishek Pathak, sees the entire principal cast of the first part reprise their roles, with the addition of Akshaye Khanna. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar, is set to release theatrically on November 18.

