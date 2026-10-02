Drishyam 3 Twitter reviews: Fans goes berserk over ‘brilliant’ tension, ‘satisfying climax’, ‘peak cinema’ in Ajay Devgn-Jaideep Ahlawat thriller

The wait for Drishyam The Conclusion is over, and the final chapter of Vijay Salgaonkar’s story is already seeing strong interest at the box office. As the film arrived in theatres on October 2, advance bookings have picked up pace across the country, while the makers have added to the excitement by announcing an IMAX release. The film promises to take the franchise’s familiar mix of suspense, twists and mind games to an even bigger screen. Early reactions from viewers have started appearing online, with several praising the tension, performances and confrontation between Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Early reactions pour in

Drishyam 3 Twitter reviews: ‘Peak Cinema’, ‘brilliant tension build-up’, ‘satisfying climax’ — Internet reacts to Ajay Devgn.

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With Drishyam The Conclusion now reaching audiences, early reactions are already pouring in on X (formerly Twitter), with viewers highlighting the film’s tense face-off between Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat. The interval sequence, camera work, twists and performances have emerged as some of the biggest talking points, with several viewers calling the final chapter an engaging addition to the franchise.

One X user said, “Brilliant confrontation between Jaideep Ahlawat & Ajay Devgan.” Another user said, “#Drishyam3 INTERVAL and WHAT A TENSION BUILD-UP Jaideep Ahlawat has created absolute BAWAL, and that face-off with Ajay Devgn is just Tbh, interval came way too early. Pata hi nahi chala kab aa gaya! Brilliant 1st half. .”

Deep Dive What are the main themes explored in Drishyam: The Conclusion? Drishyam: The Conclusion explores themes of tension, suspense, and the moral dilemmas faced by the protagonist, Vijay Salgaonkar, as he navigates the consequences of his past actions while protecting his family. How does Drishyam: The Conclusion differ from the original Malayalam version? The Hindi adaptation of Drishyam: The Conclusion presents a completely new script, emphasizing a different narrative approach that diverges from the original by introducing unique character dynamics and plot twists. What reactions have viewers had to the performances in Drishyam: The Conclusion? Viewers have praised the performances, particularly highlighting the intense confrontation between Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat, as well as the effective portrayal of tension and drama throughout the film.

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{{^usCountry}} Another viewer praised the technical aspects of the film, writing, “Just stepped out for the interval of #Drishyam3. The camera work alone is doing half the storytelling—the framing, the close-ups, and the sheer tension in every frame are unreal. Vijay Salgaonkar is at it again, and the second half is going to be absolute chaos. Cannot wait.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another viewer praised the technical aspects of the film, writing, “Just stepped out for the interval of #Drishyam3. The camera work alone is doing half the storytelling—the framing, the close-ups, and the sheer tension in every frame are unreal. Vijay Salgaonkar is at it again, and the second half is going to be absolute chaos. Cannot wait.” {{/usCountry}}

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Akshaye Khanna's absence from the third installment was also mentioned by one viewer, who wrote, “Akshaye Khanna might have done several mistakes in his career. But leaving #Drishyam3 for whatever reasons, is perhaps the BIGGEST MISTAKE. What a role it was! Jaideep Ahlawat nailed it though.” Another reaction focused on Vijay’s situation this time around, saying, “I bet you have never seen Vijay Salgaonkar so helpless and angry at the same time, the tension they are creating in each and every scene I just can't explain its getting better and better with every minute.”

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One detailed reaction praised the way the film builds its mystery and handles its ensemble, writing, “Sets up new angle in the case well and very consistently builds the tension. You are more intrigued with every passing minute and that's a win. The pre-interval scene is powerful, beautifully written and executed. #AjayDevgn and #JaideepAhlawat know the strengths of their characters and they use them to fullest while never misstepping the boundaries. Kamlesh Sawant as Gaitonde is in his element and also in love with Jaideep Ahlawat. Tabu, Shriya Saran and rest are also sincere. Really engaging 2nd half and a satisfying climax which can be slightly predictable if u watch the film and every action, every expression very closely but mostly unpredictable and well executed. Vijay Salgaonkar could have been saved by only God this time or if he revealed himself as God... Does that happen? Go watch the film and know!”

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Another viewer called the film a major moment for the franchise, writing, “Drishyam 3: The Conclusion proves why this franchise has become a phenomenon. Bollywood is back with a bang, and this time the Hindi version takes a different route from the Malayalam Drishyam 3 — and for me, it works even better. The tension, twists and Vijay Salgaonkar’s mind games make this one hell of a conclusion! Film of the year? Thriller of the year? Vijay Salgaonkar has definitely entered GOAT territory!”

A different conclusion from the original

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While the film continues Vijay Salgaonkar’s story, Ajay Devgn has stressed that the Hindi version is not simply following the same route as the Malayalam Drishyam 3.

Speaking at FICCI Frames, Ajay said, “The original one they did not have Akshay Khanna's character as such but 3 is a completely new script. They are two very different films. The way Abhishek and the writers have worked so hard on the script for the past maybe two years that it really really gives you a high. The way it has shaped up the scripting and the way Abhishek has made the film, I think it has come out fabulous. That’s when we decided that it should be the conclusion.”

The Malayalam Drishyam 3, which released in May 2026, took a different approach to Georgekutty’s story, exploring his psychological exhaustion and the moral questions surrounding the choices he has made. The Hindi film, meanwhile, has been developed as a separate narrative that brings Vijay Salgaonkar’s story towards its own conclusion.

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About Drishyam: The Conclusion

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam The Conclusion stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj, along with Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav.

The film is presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Panorama Studios. Abhishek Pathak has directed the film and co-written it with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak have produced the film.