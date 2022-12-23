Dulquer Salmaan recalls his milestones with wife Amal Sufiya on wedding anniversary: 'When we bought our own house...'

Dulquer Salmaan has shared a sweet post to wish his wife on their 11th wedding anniversary. The actor said he did not realise when he turned older, how their daughter turned five and is now a school-going girl, and how they also bought their own home. Dulquer is married Amal Sufiya and they have a daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan. He is the son of Malayalam superstar Mammootty. Also read: Dulquer Salmaan says he was 'petrified' of camera, feared comparisons to father Mammootty

Sharing a few candid pictures with Amal Sufiya on Instagram, Dulquer wrote, “Super late post! But you know todays been crazy. But is it even our anniversary if it’s not on the gram? Happy Eleven Years Am! I don’t know where the time went. Or when my beard turned grey. Or when you joined a school moms group. Or when we bought our own house. When I look back at these milestones, once they seemed like someone else’s story. But here we are now. Writing our own.”

He further added, "To many more of these. And parenting and everything else that delay these posts each year. Here’s to us! #dQnA #elevenyearsandcounting #anniversary #latepost #parentstoaprincess #celebratingus #iasked #yousaidyes #herewearenow #wheredidthetimego."

Dulquer Salmaan shared a post on his 11th wedding anniversary.

Actor Kajal Aggarwal wished them in the comments section, “Aww happy anniversary lovelies." Kalyani Priyadarshan Happy anniversary you guyssss!!! Proper GOALS." Actor Aditi Rao Hydari wished them, “Happiness in truckloads.” Actors Diana Penty and Mrunal Thakur also wished the couple in the comments section.

Dulquer once told Deccan Chronicle about how him and Amal had a ‘love-cum-arranged’ marriage. He said, "After I returned from the US where I was finishing my studies, my folks were keen on getting me married. My friends and family suggested the name of one of my schoolmates who was five years my junior. My friends started matching her bio-data with mine. Now, it so happened that on most of my outings, I would notice the same girl there as well. Or at times when I decided to watch a movie, surprisingly, she would also be there watching that same movie and the same show. Since I was bumping into her often unknowingly, I somehow felt it could be some celestial sign that I should get married to her. I mustered up the courage to ask her out on a coffee date. I informed my parents about this girl. Both the families met and connected immediately. So I can say it is a love-cum-arranged marriage."

Dulquer has worked in several hit Malayalam and Tamil films. He has also worked in a few Bollywood films with Chup: Revenge of the Artist being the last one. He was last seen in Telugu film Sita Ramam opposite Mrunal Thakur, which was a box office hit.

