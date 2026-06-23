Eetha teaser reactions: Internet gushes about Shraddha Kapoor's dance, awaits fiery box office clash with Yash's Toxic

Eetha teaser reactions: Shraddha Kapoor promises a powerful turn in the upcoming biopic drama, Eetha. The makers have released the first official teaser of the film, which presents the actor in a completely new avatar as she steps into the shoes of the legendary lavani artiste Vithabai Narayangaonkar. The Internet loved the scale and visually stunning frames of Eetha from the teaser.

Internet reacts to Eetha teaser

Eetha teaser promised a sparkling biopic drama with Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The teaser gave viewers a sneak peek into the life story of the dancer artiste, who went on to complete her performance right after delivering her baby all by herself. Shraddha is shown enduring labour pain to give birth, and then returning to the stage. Shraddha's traditional Marathi look also won over the internet. One fan commented, “Shraddha Kapoor is coming back after 2 years but seems like it was worth the wait. What an intro bhaiii! Shraddha as Marathi lavani dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar looks terrific. Nailed It.” A comment read, “The best teaser I have seen in 2026 so far.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The teaser looks visually stunning, and Shraddha Kapoor is absolutely breathtaking. Her graceful dance sequences make her look almost celestial, and her screen presence is captivating from the very first frame,” said one user. “Each and every frame in the #Eetha teaser screams GRANDEUR!! People are not realizing how massive this film is going to be,” wrote another. Praise for the music {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The teaser looks visually stunning, and Shraddha Kapoor is absolutely breathtaking. Her graceful dance sequences make her look almost celestial, and her screen presence is captivating from the very first frame,” said one user. “Each and every frame in the #Eetha teaser screams GRANDEUR!! People are not realizing how massive this film is going to be,” wrote another. Praise for the music {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Music composer duo Ajay-Atul is handling the music for the film, which also had many expecting a banger of an album. “Shraddha Kapoor & Ajay Atul = National Award calling,” said one. Another comment read, “Ajay-Atul score is bound to be a banger.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Music composer duo Ajay-Atul is handling the music for the film, which also had many expecting a banger of an album. “Shraddha Kapoor & Ajay Atul = National Award calling,” said one. Another comment read, “Ajay-Atul score is bound to be a banger.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Box office clash with Toxic {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Box office clash with Toxic {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Eetha is set for release on August 26, and will clash at the box office with Yash-starrer Toxic: A FairyTale for GrownUps. After seeing the teaser, many fans expected a box office battle for the two. “Till now Shraddha Kapoor's screen presence is top notch in #Eetha. I guess Toxic will be postponed again.” “It will be Eetha Vs Toxic at the box office!” said another. “Shraddha Kapoor is coming with Eetha, I wonder if its wise decision with Toxic also releasing,” read a comment.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Eetha also stars Randeep Hooda, Anant Joshi, and others. It is co-produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. Shraddha was last seen in their 2024 film Stree 2. The horror comedy became a blockbuster upon release, earning over ₹880 crore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON