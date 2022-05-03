Eid mubarak: Dia Mirza, son Avyaan twin in white on his first Eid, Sanjay Dutt's family decks up for festival

As the nation celebrates Eid-al-Fitr on Tuesday, a host of Bollywood celebrities have shared their greetings for their fans on the occasion. Most of them also wished their fans on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, celebrated across India on the same day as Eid this year. Also read: Akshay Kumar lauds PM Narendra Modi and child who sang patriotic song in Berlin: 'Dil khush ho gaya'. Watch

Akshay Kumar wished his fans on Eid in Hindi. He wrote on Twitter, “Sabko Eid mubarak, ye din hum sabki zindagio me khushiyaan laaye (Eid Mubarak everyone! May this day bring happiness in everyone's life).”

Dia Mirza shared an adorable picture with son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi on his first Eid. The mother-son duo were twinning in white in the picture. She wrote along with it, “Eid Mubarak everyone. Wishing you and your loved ones peace, health and happiness. This is our little ones first Eid and we pray that everyone is safe and with loved ones.”

Sanjay Dutt shared a family photo to wish his fans on the occasion. The actor, his wife Maanayata Dutt and their twins Shahraan and Iqra are seen in traditional Indian attires in the picture. “Wishing you and your family peace, happiness and good health on the auspicious occasion of Eid and Akshaya Tritiya,” the actor wrote.

Abhishek Bachchan shared a fanart of him giving his father Amitabh Bachchan a hug, along with the hashtag #EidMubarak.

Abhishek Bachchan wished Eid with a picture.

Anupam Kher, who was recently seen in The Kashmir Files, wished his fans on Twitter. He wrote, “Happy Eid to all. Love, Peace and Happiness always.”

Taking to Twitter, Soni Razdan wished her fans saying, “Eid Mubarak to all. May peace love light and brotherhood keep us together always.”

Madhuri Dixit, recently seen in The Fame Game, wished her fans, “#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating! May this auspicious occasion bring prosperity to all!”

Gauahar Khan, who recently went on Haj with family wished her fans with a prayer for them. She tweeted, "Eid Mubarak sabhi ko! I pray for love, peace, success and most importantly good health for everyone! Ameen."

Richa Chadha also shared her greetings on Eid. “Eid Mubarak from the depths of my heart to all. May we truly understand divinity and may there be peace (heart emoticon) love to all,” she tweeted.

Esha Dol shared a brand endoresement featuring her in a hijab. She shared it on Twitter with the caption, “May Allah Bless Humanity with Joy and Well-Being and guide us to walk on the path of Peace and Harmony. Eid Mubarak.”

