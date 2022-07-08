Ek Villain Returns song Dil: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham shed tears for Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani in heartbreak number

A new song from Ek Villain Returns was released by T-Series on Friday. The romantic song, titled Dil, sees Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham shedding tears for their lovers Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani, respectively. The song continues to build suspense around who is the real villain in the film. Also Read| Galliyan Returns: Sidharth and Shraddha's romantic song gets dark

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham shared the link to the new song on their social media accounts, and called it a 'song for the love that grows within you.' The music video of the song started with Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria enjoying some laughs and romantic moments in their relationship, before it moves on to John Abraham and Disha Patani at the beginning of their romance.

The song shifts to a darker mode toward the end of the song. Tara Sutaria is seen scared in one scene and in tears in another, while Arjun weeps as he hugs her in a scene. John Abraham is also seen shedding tears for Disha in multiple scenes in the song.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dil has been sung by Raghav Chaitanya, while the musical duo of Kaushik-Guddi has composed it. The lyrics have been penned by Kunaal Vermaa, while the song has been produced by T-Series.

Ek Villain Returns is set eight years after the events of Ek Villain, the 2014 film which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. In the original film, Riteish's Rakesh was a serial killer who murdered women who were rude to him. In the sequel, a new villain is introduced who targets women who didn't reciprocate men's feelings. The action-thriller has created suspense around whether John or Arjun is the real villain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ek Villain Returns, which is directed by Mohit Suri just like the first film, is scheduled for theatrical release on July 29. John and Arjun have been referring to July 29 as Villaintines Day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON