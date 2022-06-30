Ek Villain Returns trailer: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham engage in action, dialoguebaazi in chase for new serial killer

Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham fight each other in the official trailer of Ek Villain Returns that was released by the film’s makers and cast on Thursday. Also seen in the highly-anticipated trailer were their respective love interests. While Arjun and Tara Sutaria are seen as couple, John is paired opposite Disha Patani. Read more: John Abraham says he would not like to be ‘available for ₹299 or 499’ on OTT

The almost three-minute long trailer opens with a meeting, where an official makes a presentation, and talks about serial killer Rakesh Mahadkar, played by actor Riteish Deshmukh in the 2014 film Ek Villain. He then talks about how a new villain had arrived, eight years later. The new villain targets women, who have ‘one-sided’ lovers.

Next, an intense-looking John Abraham is seen with Disha. Following which Arjun and Tara are seen sharing some romantic moments together. Soon there’s a face-off between Arjun and John, and it is difficult to tell who is the ‘hero’ and who is the ‘villain’, as they fight each other in some well-choreographed action sequences. In one scene Arjun says he was the ‘villain’ if John was the ‘hero’.

As Disha says in the trailer, “Darr aur pyar logo se buri cheezein karwata hai (Fear and love make people do bad things), the video ends on a cliff-hanger. Who is the real villain? Is it Arjun, John or someone else, altogether? The trailer even included throwbacks to the original Ek Villain, with mentions of Riteish Deshmukh's character and the inclusion of the song Teri Galiyaan.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Arjun wrote, “It's time to enter the Villain universe! #EkVillainReturns trailer out now. Coming to your nearest cinema halls this Villaintines Day- 29th July 2022.” Fans appreciated the tone of the film and the action sequences but many compared it unfavourably to the original. “I like the action and John here but miss the original,” wrote one fan.

Ek Villain Returns will mark Arjun’s first collaboration with Tara, Disha and John. The film will be hitting the screens on July 29. Like the first film, Ek Villain, the sequels is also directed by filmmaker Mohit Suri. On Wednesday, the lead cast had shared new posters of the upcoming film.

