Ekta Kapoor invites BFFs Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna for a scaled-down Diwali party. See pics

Ekta Kapoor once again hosted a star studded Diwali party. Actors Anita Hassanandani and Karishma Tanna were spotted by the paparazzi outside Ekta's residence.
Karishma Tanna and Anita Hassanandani posing at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party 2021(Virender Chawla)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 12:56 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Film and TV show producer Ekta Kapoor hosted a Diwali bash at her residence on Sunday. Actors Karishma Tanna and Anita Hassanandani were spotted posing for pictures with host Ekta.

In the pictures, Anita and Ekta are seen donning white, whereas Karishma opted for a black kurti and blue denim bell bottom. Anita shared a series of pictures of herself on Instagram. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing white chinkan salwar kameez .

Karishma Tanna and Anita Hassanandani posing at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash (Varinder Chawla)
Karishma Tanna and Anita Hassanandani posing at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash (Varinder Chawla)
RELATED STORIES

The names of the other guests who attended Ekta's party were not revealed. Usually, her Diwali parties are attended by television stars such as Mouni Roy, Hina Khan and Karan Patel.

Last year, due to Covid-19 pandemic, Ekta had a very limited number of guests at her party compared to the earlier ones. Her 2020  Diwali bash's guest list comprised of Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel and his wife Ankita Bhargav, Shabbir Ahluwalia and his wife Kanchi Kaul, Sanaya Irani and designer Manish Malhotra, among others. Ekta shared the pictures from the celebrations on Twitter and Instagram.

In 2019, Ekta's Diwali bash turned out to be a blockbuster event with Bollywood celebrities such as Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Rhea Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and others turning up.

On Saturday, Ankita Lokhande shared pictures from a Diwali party. She was also joined by her boyfriend Vicky Jain as they had a blast together. Ankita  shared several photos and videos from the party, in which the couple danced their hearts out to popular Bollywood songs, the duo also shared a passionate kiss.

Ekta recently produced Pagglait and will be donning the producer's hat for the upcoming film, Ek Villain 2, which will star John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

