Ekta Kapoor says her mother only allows her to touch Gulzar’s feet, here is why

Producer Ekta Kapoor will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend with her father, veteran actor Jeetendra. On the show, she shared a few anecdotes. One of them was about filmmaker and lyricist Gulzar.

According to Ekta, women from Punjabi households are not allowed to touch anyone’s feet to seek blessings, except their gurus. However, her mother, producer Shobhaa Kapoor told her to touch Gulzar’s feet, if she ever met him.

“Punjabi gharon mein betiyaan pair nahin chooti but guru ke pair chooti hai. Toh meri mom ne mujhe bataya tha ki kabhi bhi life mein agar aapko Gulzar mile toh unke pair zaroor choona because who aapke pita ke guru hai. (In Punjabi households, daughters aren’t supposed to touch anyone’s feet. But my mother told me that if ever in life, I meet Gulzar ji, I should always touch his feet because he’s my father’s guru/teacher),” she was quoted by The Indian Express as telling host Kapil Sharma.

Ekta recalled the moment she met Gulzar and touched his feet. “It was the most beautiful moment because he saw me, I didn’t even have to tell him I’m papa’s daughter and he remembered me by my pet name,” she said.

Jeetendra starred in Parichay, directed by Gulzar, alongside Jaya Bachchan and Pran. In the film, partially inspired by The Sound of Music, he played a tutor to five children who drove away every other teacher they had with their mischievous behaviour.

In a promo for The Kapil Sharma Show, Jeetendra revealed that Ekta once acted in a production of the epic Ramayana, which was staged on the terrace of their building. She played Raavan in the play.

Ekta has produced several long-running television shows, including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Ye Hai Mohabbatein.