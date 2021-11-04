Inside Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani light up celebrations, see pics

Ekta Kapoor hosted a Diwali party at her residence on Wednesday night. Many celebrities were in attendance, including television stars Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, Krystle D’Souza, Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Ridhi Dogra, Mohit Sehgal, Sanaya Irani and others. Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan was also seen at the festivities.

Several guests shared inside pictures and videos of the Diwali bash hosted by Ekta. In one of the photos, Ibrahim could be seen posing with Srishti Behl Arya and a few others. He wore a black kurta with silver embroidery on it.

Anita was dressed in a red salwar suit, while her husband Rohit Reddy opted for a simple white kurta-pyjama. Karishma wore a pink lehenga. Ekta, meanwhile, chose a black and pink outfit for the evening. Ibrahim Ali Khan posed with others at the Diwali bash. Karishma Tanna joined Ekta Kapoor at the party. Anita Hassanandani, Krystle D’Souza and Ridhi Dogra were also in attendance. +

On Sunday, Ekta kicked off the Diwali celebrations with an intimate gathering at her house. She posed for the paparazzi with Karishma and Anita. However, the names of her other guests were not revealed.

Ekta will travel to New Delhi next week to receive her Padma Shri. She was conferred with the fourth highest civilian honour last year. According to a report in Outlook, she will be accompanied by her father Jeetendra. The ceremony will take place on November 8.

In a statement after being honoured with the Padma Shri, Ekta said that she was ‘overwhelmed and emotional’. She also recalled her journey in the entertainment industry, where she began working at the age of 17. “I constantly heard I was ‘too young’, ‘too raw’ and it was ‘too soon’ to make things happen. Through the years I’ve realised it’s never ‘too soon’ to live out your dreams and being ‘too young’ is probably the best thing. Today, as I’m conferred with the 4th highest civilian honor- ‘Padmashri’, I’m humbled,” she said.