Home / Entertainment / Tv / Inside Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani light up celebrations, see pics
tv

Inside Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani light up celebrations, see pics

  • Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash on Wednesday night was attended by Ibrahim Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, Hina Khan and others.
Ekta Kapoor invited many celebrities to her home on Wednesday for a Diwali party.
Ekta Kapoor invited many celebrities to her home on Wednesday for a Diwali party.
Published on Nov 04, 2021 10:16 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Entertainment Desk

Ekta Kapoor hosted a Diwali party at her residence on Wednesday night. Many celebrities were in attendance, including television stars Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, Krystle D’Souza, Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Ridhi Dogra, Mohit Sehgal, Sanaya Irani and others. Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan was also seen at the festivities.

Several guests shared inside pictures and videos of the Diwali bash hosted by Ekta. In one of the photos, Ibrahim could be seen posing with Srishti Behl Arya and a few others. He wore a black kurta with silver embroidery on it.

Anita was dressed in a red salwar suit, while her husband Rohit Reddy opted for a simple white kurta-pyjama. Karishma wore a pink lehenga. Ekta, meanwhile, chose a black and pink outfit for the evening.

Ibrahim Ali Khan posed with others at the Diwali bash.
Ibrahim Ali Khan posed with others at the Diwali bash.
Karishma Tanna joined Ekta Kapoor at the party.
Karishma Tanna joined Ekta Kapoor at the party.
Anita Hassanandani, Krystle D’Souza and Ridhi Dogra were also in attendance.
Anita Hassanandani, Krystle D’Souza and Ridhi Dogra were also in attendance.
+
+

On Sunday, Ekta kicked off the Diwali celebrations with an intimate gathering at her house. She posed for the paparazzi with Karishma and Anita. However, the names of her other guests were not revealed.

Ekta will travel to New Delhi next week to receive her Padma Shri. She was conferred with the fourth highest civilian honour last year. According to a report in Outlook, she will be accompanied by her father Jeetendra. The ceremony will take place on November 8. 

Also read | When Ekta Kapoor said she regretted making many TV shows: ‘What did I have’

In a statement after being honoured with the Padma Shri, Ekta said that she was ‘overwhelmed and emotional’. She also recalled her journey in the entertainment industry, where she began working at the age of 17. “I constantly heard I was ‘too young’, ‘too raw’ and it was ‘too soon’ to make things happen. Through the years I’ve realised it’s never ‘too soon’ to live out your dreams and being ‘too young’ is probably the best thing. Today, as I’m conferred with the 4th highest civilian honor- ‘Padmashri’, I’m humbled,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ekta kapoor ibrahim ali khan karishma tanna anita hassanandani + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 04, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out