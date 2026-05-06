Ektaa Kapoor defends Akshay Kumar for doing 4 films a year: ‘For industry to thrive, you need actors who work regularly’

Producer Ektaa Kapoor is basking in the success of Bhooth Bangla. The horror-comedy, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, has been performing well at the box office. Ektaa took to Instagram on Wednesday to thank Akshay for trusting her and to praise his dedication as an actor. She compared him with the likes of Jeetendra and Dharmendra, hailing their prolific work ethic.

What Ektaa said about Akshay

Ektaa Kapoor has thanked Akshay Kumar for taking a chance with producers on their projects.

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Ektaa shared a picture of Akshay chatting with her father, veteran actor Jeetendra, and shared a long note in the caption. She began, “The time has come for me to say my thank yous… This picture of Dad and Akshay Sir reminds me exactly of what discipline can do. They are so similar that every time I talk to Akshay Sir, I feel like I’m talking to my Dad…Their discipline & their belief in the producer’s conviction, along with deep trust and respect is just wonderful!”

‘Because of the Dharmendras, the Jeetendras, and the Akshays that this industry flourished’

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{{^usCountry}} She continued, “These two men are the reason the commerce of our industry is alive and why producers continue to have some agency. Doing a few films with top directors once in a while only sustains one layer of the industry… For an industry to thrive, you need actors who work regularly so that every producer gets a chance. The pure commerce these two men have brought is rarely appreciated. So, every time someone asks, “Why does Akshay Kumar do four films a year?” know it’s because of the Dharmendras, the Jeetendras, and the Akshays that this industry flourished.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She continued, “These two men are the reason the commerce of our industry is alive and why producers continue to have some agency. Doing a few films with top directors once in a while only sustains one layer of the industry… For an industry to thrive, you need actors who work regularly so that every producer gets a chance. The pure commerce these two men have brought is rarely appreciated. So, every time someone asks, “Why does Akshay Kumar do four films a year?” know it’s because of the Dharmendras, the Jeetendras, and the Akshays that this industry flourished.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “In volume, there is job creation. That is what they bring to the table! Thank you, Akshay Sir, for giving every producer, from the top to the mid-sized, a chance to put their best foot forward! Love you, Guruji! @akshaykumar,” she concluded. About Bhooth Bangla {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In volume, there is job creation. That is what they bring to the table! Thank you, Akshay Sir, for giving every producer, from the top to the mid-sized, a chance to put their best foot forward! Love you, Guruji! @akshaykumar,” she concluded. About Bhooth Bangla {{/usCountry}}

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Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marks his reunion with Akshay after films such as Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), and Khatta Meetha (2010). The film opened to positive reviews also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Yadav, and Jisshu Sengupta. The film has crossed ₹230 crore worldwide.

Bhooth Bangla is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, and is produced by Kumar along with Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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