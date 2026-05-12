Esha Deol gets emotional talking about her shared love for design with dad Dharmendra: ‘He always said lage raho beta'

Esha became emotional and was visibly choked up while remembering her father during the event. Esha shared that Dharmendra always believed in her abilities and motivated her to continue exploring her creativity. She shared that his constant support gave her the confidence to pursue design wholeheartedly and begin a new chapter in her career.

Bollywood actor Esha Deol has partnered with Mumbai-based real estate developer The House of Abhinandan Lodha to design its marquee luxury villa project in Alibaug. During the announcement event, the actor spoke about her late father and veteran actor Dharmendra ’s love for design and revealed how he always encouraged her to pursue her passion.

She said, “Papa and I would spend hours discussing different landscapes and simple spaces, and he would always say, ‘Lage raho bete, karte raho (keep going).’ Those words I carry with me even today, and they continue to guide me. It was his faith in my creativity that gave me the courage to wholeheartedly pursue it today.”

Speaking about the logo of her interior design business, Esha Dharmendra Deol Design, the actor revealed that it also carries a personal connection to her father. She said, “The lantern in my logo was actually personally handcrafted by Papa. It was a gift he had given me. Yes, he loved doing all this. So, you know, it’s not just a symbol, it is his light that I carry forward.”

Along with the video from the event, Esha wrote on Instagram, “Today I give this dream a name — ESHA DHARMENDRA DEOL DESIGN, this will always be for you papa ♥️ Stepping into the world of Interior Design in collaboration with @thehouseofabhinandanlodha Deeply grateful to The House of Abhinandan Lodha for giving me this wonderful opportunity.”

Her brother and actor Bobby Deol also showed his support by reposting the video on Instagram. He wrote, “Wishing you all the love and luck as you begin this new journey. I am sure you’re going to be amazing at it.”

About Dharmendra In November last year, Dharmendra was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital following a health scare, after which rumours about his death began circulating online. However, the family quickly dismissed the rumours and confirmed that the actor was recovering well. He was later discharged from the hospital and returned home.

On November 24, Dharmendra died at his Juhu residence, just weeks before his 90th birthday. The veteran actor is survived by his six children, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Esha Deol, and by his wives, Hema Malini and Prakash Kaur.