Bobby Deol says Dharmendra’s death has brought him closer to Esha Deol and Ahana Deol: ‘Loss has its own…’

Actor Bobby Deol is grappling with grief following the loss of his father, veteran actor Dharmendra. Opening up about the emotional void, he admitted there are days when he wishes he had spent more time with him. He also shared that the loss has, in an unexpected way, brought him closer to his half-sisters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Dharmendra passed away on November 24 last year at his residence in Mumbai.

Bobby Deol on dealing with grief In an interview with Esquire India, Bobby spoke about losing his father Dharmendra, and how his passing brought the family together.

Talking about losing him and how grief has rearranged his priorities, Bobby said, “There are all these days where I wish I had sat with him more. I wish I had asked him more questions… Now more than ever, I’m mindful of being with my sons, my wife and my family. The box office, the reviews, the roles… eventually they don’t matter, man. Success is measured in how much time you can afford to spend with the ones you love. What’s the point of fame and wealth when there’s no one to witness it with you? You know, I keep watching his reels on Instagram. He was so candid… so full of warmth. Sometimes it feels like he’s talking directly to me.”

He admitted that there is a sense of maturity that the passing of his father in his sons, and wondered if “they seem more aware of the fragility of life” now. They are now consciously spending more time together

Bobby also shared that grief has also drawn him closer to his half-sisters, Esha and Ahana. “I feel we’re all dealing with it in our own ways. Sometimes you misunderstand each other because you’re hurting… everyone feels their pain is more than the other’s. But you give it time. Let it heal… Loss has its own way of bringing a family closer,” he added.