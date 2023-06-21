Esha Deol wishes newlyweds Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya 'a lifetime of togetherness'

Esha Deol was invited for her Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol's wedding, as per reports, but both Esha and her sister Ahana Deol stayed away from the recent festivities. However, Esha has now shared a sweet congratulatory message for newlyweds Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya. Also read: Dharmendra smiles, poses with first wife Prakash Kaur in unseen pics from Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya's wedding ceremony Esha Deol took to Instagram Stories to shower love on Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya.

Esha's wish for Karan-Drisha

While Dharmendra's first wife Prakash Kaur and Sunny Deol's wife Pooja Deol, both of whom are rarely spotted in public, were seen in Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding photos, Esha was nowhere to be seen. But she made sure to shower love on the newlyweds.

On Tuesday, Esha Deol took to Instagram Stories to wish Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya. She wrote, “Congratulations Karan and Drisha. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness (red heart and evil eye amulet emojis).”

Esha Deol wished Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya on Instagram Stories.

Esha and Karan's relation

Esha Deol is the elder daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. She is the half-sister of actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, who are Dharmendra's children with first wife Prakash Kaur, making Sunny's son Karan Esha's nephew.

Sunny skipped Esha's wedding in 2012

Esha Deol has always talked about Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol fondly. When she got married to businessman Bharat Takhtani in June 2012, Sunny and Bobby had skipped the celebrations.

However, their cousin brother, actor Abhay Deol had performed some rituals in Esha's wedding ceremony. As per reports at the time, Sunny and Bobby had skipped Esha's wedding as they didn't want to hurt their mother Prakash Kaur's sentiments.

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding

Actor Karan Deol, grandson of veteran actor Dharmendra, married Drisha Acharya in Mumbai on Sunday. The couple's wedding was an intimate ceremony in the presence of friends and family. Following the ceremony, the Deol family hosted a grand wedding reception for Karan and Drisha that had everyone from Salman Khan and Aamir Khan to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in attendance.

Karan recently took to Instagram to share some loved-up wedding photos. In his caption, he wrote for Drisha, “You are my today and all of my tomorrows [heart emoji] The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!”

