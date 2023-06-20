Dharmendra smiles, poses with first wife Prakash Kaur in unseen pics from Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya's wedding ceremony

Actor Karan Deol shared new pictures of his family members from his wedding day. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, Karan posted a bunch of photos which also featured his wife Drisha Acharya. Apart from Karan and Drisha, Dharmendra, his first wife Prakash Kaur, Sunny Deol, and Pooja Deol, were also seen in the new pictures. (Also Read | Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Dharmendra, Sunny pose with Anupam Kher at Karan Deol bash) Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya with Dharmendra and his first wife Prakash Kaur.

Dharmendra and his first wife

In the first photo, Karan and Drisha smiled as they sat for the pheras. Behind them, Dharmendra and Prakash rested their hands on the couple's shoulders and smiled. Karan's parents-- father Sunny Deol and mother Pooja Deol posed for the camera with the couple in the next photo. The next few pictures were of the extended family members as they posed with Karan and Drisha. Abhay Deol was also part of the festivities. In the last picture, Sunny and Karan stood together as they looked away from the camera.

Karan's note

Sharing the pictures, Karan captioned the post, "Grateful for the abundant blessings and the support of our cherished family, with hearts overflowing, we express gratitude and gratefulness (red heart and folded hands emojis)." Reacting to the pictures, Bobby Deol posted red heart emojis. A fan wrote, "Beautiful family and pictures. Congratulations." A comment read, "Wow! Lovely family, congratulations."

Karan and Drisha's wedding

Karan got married to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18. Several celebrities attended Karan's wedding ceremony including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Prem Chopra and Shatrughan Sinha. The couple hosted a reception in the evening for family and friends. Many celebrities attended the event, including Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath.

Their wedding venue

The wedding celebration took place at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. The entire family from the groom's side arrived in style for the marriage function. While Drisha looked stunning in a red lehenga with a patterned design, the groom chose an off-white sherwani and a matching turban. She completed her outfit with a mangtika and gold neckpiece.

Sunny and Karan's post

Recently, sharing the first official wedding pictures of the newlyweds, Sunny wrote on Instagram, "Today I gained a beautiful daughter. Bless you my bachas (kids). God Bless!" Karan also posted a wedding picture on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "You are my today and all of my tomorrows..The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!"

