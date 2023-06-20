Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Dharmendra, Sunny pose with Anupam Kher at Karan Deol bash: 'Actors from pre-mobile phones era'

On Monday, Anupam Kher took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from Karan Deol's wedding reception. Karan and Drisha Acharya celebrated their wedding with a grand reception in Mumbai on Sunday. Several celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Kapil Sharma and Jackie Shroff attended the bash. Also read: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan join Sunny Deol at Karan Deol's reception, Dharmendra has a reunion with Shatrughan Sinha Anupam Kher poses with Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Dharmendra and Aamir Khan.

Anupam posed with Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol in one of the photos he shared. The veteran actor, who was dressed in a black suit, also shared a picture of himself with Salman, Sunny, Dharmendra and Aamir. While Aamir wore a beige shirt with a pair of blue jeans, the others were in formal suits.

Anupam's post

Sharing the photos, Anupam wrote in his caption, “Class of 90s. Actors from a pre mobile phones and vanity vans era. When we shared stories! When we shared makeup rooms. When we changed costumes in open, behind trees and umbrellas and laughed….. Still going strong!! Still reinventing! Still matter!! It was so nice to meet Dharam ji (Dharmendra), Sunny, Aamir and Salman at Karan and Drisha's wedding… First pic clicked by Bobby Deol (heart eyes and red heart emoji).”

Reaction to reception pics

A fan commented on Anupam's post, "All are Indian cinema legends (heart emojis)." One more wrote, 'The best era… 90s..." Another one wrote praising Anupam's Instagram caption, "The caption has my heart, sir. Where are such stories nowadays?" One person also commented, "Feeling so happy to see you all together... Loved this bonding."

Karan Deol and Drisha's wedding

Karan and Drisha tied knot in a Hindu ceremony on Sunday. It was attended by close friends and family. Dharmendra was part of the baaraat along with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

Hours later, the Deol family hosted a reception for the newlyweds. Bobby Deol was accompanied by wife Tanya Deol and son Aryaman Deol at the reception. Abhay Deol arrived solo for the bash.

Actor Ishita Dutta, who is pregnant with her first child, attended the reception with actor-husband Vatsal Sheth. Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath were also seen at the bash. Raj Babbar, Suniel Shetty, Poonam Dhillon and Shatrughan Sinha were also among the guests. Ranveer Singh along with his parents and sister attended the bash with Deepika Padukone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON