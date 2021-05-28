Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Everyone wants to know where Lisa Ray is living after she shared these stunning pics of her home
Everyone wants to know where Lisa Ray is living after she shared these stunning pics of her home

Lisa Ray shared a couple of pictures on Instagram of the place where she is living right now. The idyllic scenes left fans wondering where the place was.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 28, 2021 02:30 PM IST
Lisa Ray shared pictures from where she is living right now.

Actor Lisa Ray made her fans and followers jealous on Friday when she posted a couple of pictures from where she is currently living. The photos included views of mountains, clouds floating in and a slim pathway leading to a thick growth of plants and trees.

Sharing the photos, Lisa wrote, "This evening, I threw a jacket over my Pajamas and walked and walked." She did not reveal any information about where the place was.

As she shared the photos on Instagram and Twitter, her followers asked her where she was living these days. "My my. Such a beauty. Please share the location also," wrote a person. "Just looking at this in the picture is so soothing. Which place is this?," asked another. "Where is this gorgeous location?," commented a follower. "Ma'am...where is this scene...It looks like heaven on earth," wrote another person.

Lisa is an Indo-Canadian actor who lives with her husband Jason Dehni. They are also parents to two daughters, Sufi and Soleil, who were born in 2018 via surrogacy.

She had shared the news via a social media post. “Jason and I have chosen to share the intimate story of our surrogacy journey as a way to normalize and embrace fertility possibilities for everyone. It’s not easy but achievable,” she wrote. “Takes a village, and I am grateful for all your love and support (I’m going to be leaning on some of you for mama night outs and baby-sitting backup as I complete my book),” she continued.

Also read: Oscars 2022: 94th Academy Awards delayed by a month, will take place in late March

Lisa often shares her daughters' pictures on social media. She also dresses them up in traditional Indian outfits on special occasions.

Lisa was last seen on the second season of Amazon Prime's Four More Shots Please. She plays an actor with diagnosed with bipolar disorder on the show.

