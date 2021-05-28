Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Oscars 2022: 94th Academy Awards delayed by a month, will take place in late March
(File Photo) The 94th Academy Awards will return to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for ceremony.(AFP)
(File Photo) The 94th Academy Awards will return to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for ceremony.(AFP)
hollywood

Oscars 2022: 94th Academy Awards delayed by a month, will take place in late March

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has postponed the 2022 edition of the Oscars by a month. The award ceremony, which was earlier set for February 27, will now be held on March 27, 2022.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 12:49 PM IST

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has decided to delay the 2022 edition of the Oscars by a month. The award ceremony, which was earlier set for February 27, will now be held on March 27, 2022, the AMPAS said in a statement.

The eligibility period for Academy Awards consideration, however, will return to the standard December 31 deadline.

For the previous edition, the academy made changes to the eligibility, extending it until February 28, 2021 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The rule change had enabled movies such as The United States vs. Billie Holiday and Judas and the Black Messiah to be considered for the awards.

The academy also announced that for the 2022 Oscars, which is still impacted by the pandemic, eligibility requirements will be consistent with the addendums made for the 93rd awards season.

Also read: KRK says he will review Salman Khan's films even if he 'touches his feet', thanks Salim Khan for support

This will once again allow films, which were supposed to be released in theatres, but were instead released for on-demand home viewing, to become eligible for the awards.

The 94th Academy Awards will also return to the prestigious Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for ceremony.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
academy awards

Related Stories

Jungle Cruise stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in lead roles.
Jungle Cruise stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in lead roles.
hollywood

Jungle Cruise trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt's adventure of a life time

ANI |
UPDATED ON MAY 28, 2021 12:06 PM IST
Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram and shared the trailer of the upcoming Jungle Cruise that sees him and Emily Blunt on an enthralling journey in the jungle.
READ FULL STORY
Twinkle Khanna shared a picture of the work done on her face by daughter Nitara.
Twinkle Khanna shared a picture of the work done on her face by daughter Nitara.
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna knows Nitara has 'no future as a makeup artist', shows proof

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 11:54 AM IST
  • Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara can strike out 'makeup artist' as possible career after the makeover she gave to her mother.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.