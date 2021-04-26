Oscars 2021 LIVE updates: Chloé Zhao becomes second woman ever to win Best Director
- Oscars 2021 LIVE: The 93rd Academy Awards kicked off in unusual fashion in Los Angeles on Monday morning, with Daniel Kaluuya winning Best Supporting Actor and Chloé Zhao winning Best Director.
An Oscars ceremony unlike any other began Monday morning, with history on the line in major categories and a telecast that has been completely retooled for the pandemic.
There was no host, no audience, nor face masks for nominees attending The 93rd Academy Award at Los Angeles' Union Station — this year's hub for a show usually broadcast from the Dolby Theatre.
Netflix dominated this year with 36 nominations, including the lead-nominee Mank, David Fincher's black-and-white drama about Citizen Kane co-writer Herman J. Mankiewicz. The streamer is still pursuing its first best-picture win; this year, its best shot may be Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7.
But the night's top prize, best picture, is widely expected to go to Chloé Zhao's Nomadland, a contemplative character study about an itinerant woman (Frances McDormand) in the American West. Should it be victorious, it will be one of the lowest budget best-picture winners ever.
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom picked up two Oscars, with Thomas Vinterberg's Another Round winning Best International Feature Film. Chloé Zhao won Best Director.
-
APR 26, 2021 06:32 AM IST
Best Director - Chloé Zhao
Chloé Zhao just became the first woman of colour to be named Best Director. She is only the second woman ever to win this Oscar, after Kathryn Bigelow.
-
APR 26, 2021 06:18 AM IST
Best Costume Design - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Ann Roth, 89, is now the oldest woman to ever win an Oscar -- and the second oldest person, after James Ivory. He was 93 days older than she is now when he won for writing Call Me by Your Name.
-
APR 26, 2021 06:14 AM IST
Best Makeup and Hairstyling - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom wins Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson are the first Black women to win the Oscar for makeup and hairstyling.
-
APR 26, 2021 06:02 AM IST
Best Supporting Actor - Daniel Kaluuya
Daniel Kaluuya wins Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah.
-
APR 26, 2021 05:55 AM IST
Best International Feature Film - Another Round
Another Round, directed by Thomas Vinterberg, wins Best International Feature film at the Oscars. Vinterberg pays tribute to his daughter Ida, who was killed in an accident four days after the film started shooting. “We miss her, and I love her,” he said. “We ended up making this movie for her, it’s her monument.”
-
APR 26, 2021 05:43 AM IST
Best Adapted Screenplay - The Father
Best Adapted Screenplay goes to Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller for The Father. "To me, he’s the greatest living actor,” said Florian Zeller on working with Anthony Hopkins.
-
APR 26, 2021 05:39 AM IST
Best Original Screenplay - Promising Young Woman
Emerald Fennell wins the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, for Promising Young Woman. She is the first woman to win a screenplay Oscar in 13 years, since Diablo Cody triumphed in this same category for Juno. There are now five solo female winners for Best Original Screenplay: Callie Khouri, Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola, Diablo Cody and Emerald Fennell.
-
APR 26, 2021 05:33 AM IST
The Oscars have begun!
Get a glimpse of the unusual Oscars set.
-
APR 26, 2021 05:20 AM IST
Watch the LIVE pre-show
Watch the Oscars pre-show, live from the Union Station, right here.
-
APR 26, 2021 05:10 AM IST
Full list of nominees at the 93rd Academy Awards
Here are the nominees in key categories for the 93rd Academy Awards, to be handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Oscars 2021 LIVE: Chloé Zhao becomes second woman ever to win Best Director
