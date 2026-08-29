Everything to know about Hanuman Ansh: The 2 Cr film that went from a 10 lakh opening to earning a profit of over 800%

The movie Hanuman Ansh was released in cinemas on August 7, 2026, without making much noise. The box office collection of the film within the first two weeks also remained underwhelming. But with time, the film found its audience and saw a jump in box office collections in its third week.

Hanuman Ansh released on August 7.

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But what is Hanuman Ansh about and how has it achieved the rare box office feat of seeing a unprecedented box office jump? Let's find out.

Hanuman Ansh box office journey

On the opening day, Hanuman Ansh minted ₹10 lakh at the box office, as per Sacnilk. During the first two weeks, the film's box office collection remained abysmally low, earning only ₹1.48 crore within the first two weeks of its release.

The film started seeing an upward trend in box office numbers from Day 17, when it saw a 65% increase in collection as it minted ₹2.20 crore on that day. The film started seeing footfall in theatres after it was lauded by the audience on social media and positive word of mouth began to spread. The film's box office numbers remained almost the same throughout the week as it collected ₹10.40 crore in the third week.

Film has earned a profit of over 800%

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{{^usCountry}} The film's unprecedented rise came last Friday when it collected ₹6.25 crore in a single day, seeing a 197.6% growth from Thursday's net collection of ₹2.10 Cr. This brings its total India net collections to ₹18.13 Cr by Friday. According to reports, the film was made on a budget of ₹2 crore. Its collection, which stands at around ₹18 crore, translates into a profit of over 800% on its reported production budget. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film's unprecedented rise came last Friday when it collected ₹6.25 crore in a single day, seeing a 197.6% growth from Thursday's net collection of ₹2.10 Cr. This brings its total India net collections to ₹18.13 Cr by Friday. According to reports, the film was made on a budget of ₹2 crore. Its collection, which stands at around ₹18 crore, translates into a profit of over 800% on its reported production budget. {{/usCountry}}

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The film's remarkable growth becomes even more striking when its opening day collection is compared with its Day 22 earnings. From ₹10 lakh on Day 1 to ₹6.25 crore on Day 22, Hanuman Ansh witnessed a 6,150% jump in its box office collection.

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What is Hanuman Ansh based on?

Hanuman Ansh is written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. It is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj-ji. The official synopsis reads, "A grieving boy seeks God to meet his departed mother, and in finding the divine, learns to serve humanity with miracles of love, food and silent blessings, becoming Hanuman Ansh, Neem Karoli Baba."

No swearing on set, only vegetarian diet

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In a recent chat with Aaj Tak, the film's director and writer Vishal Chaturvedi revealed that the film's producers had approached spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj regarding the film, and he had advised them to ensure that the protagonist, who would play Neem Karoli Baba on screen, followed strict rules and maintained a vegetarian diet. Shobhinav Satya plays Neem Karoli Baba in the film.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, he said, “There were specific rules that had to be maintained on set. Nobody can abuse on set. Nobody can fight or argue on set. Only vegetarian food will be allowed on set. No one associated with the film will drink any alcohol. Every day, we started our shoot by chanting Hanuman Chalisa and ended the day with the same. Every time we had a problem on set, we would recite Hanuman Chalisa.”

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He also shared that since they had no money to promote the film, they did a few bhandaras to spread the word. He said, “We didn’t have money when we started the campaign for this film. At the same time, we were very clear that except for spreading Neem Karoli Baba’s message to the world, we don’t have to do any other kind of campaign at all. We did bhandaras. We did eight such bhandaras, which became our campaign and spread the word about our film."

The filmmaker also shared that what helped them was the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) giving them a U certificate.