Toxic box office collection day 3 (updated live): Yash, Nayanthara film brings in ₹11 crore; stays steady after dip
Toxic box office collection day 3 (updated live): Geetu Mohandas' film with Yash had a strong opening but dipped on day 2.
Toxic box office collection day 3 (updated live): Geetu Mohandas and Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was released in theatres this Wednesday amid high expectations from fans. After an opening only closely beaten by Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the film saw a massive dip on its second day. Here’s how it’s performing on Friday.
Toxic box office collection day 3
According to the trade website Sacnilk, Toxic collected ₹11.78 crore net in India by 5 PM on Friday, taking the three-day total to ₹150.53 crore. The film showed an occupancy of 20.1% from 13,263 shows. So far, it has remained steady after showing a 62.8% dip on day 2, when it collected ₹37.65 crore. The film has a massive opening of ₹101.10 crore.
So far, it has performed better in Hindi than in Kannada. The Telugu and Tamil versions have been decent, while the Malayalam version hasn’t received much response, despite the film's release on Onam. Toxic has the added advantage of three more days before the weekend, when collections are usually expected to spike. But given that the film opened to a lukewarm response, it remains to be seen how it fares over the weekend before the expected dip on weekdays.
Deep Dive
Toxic was initially supposed to be released in March and clash with Dhurandhar 2. The Ranveer Singh-starrer had collected a whopping ₹339.27 crore in three days. Toxic has stayed ahead of another top-grossing film this year, Sunny Deol’s Border 2, which made ₹121 crore in three days. Ram Charan’s Peddi and Vijay’s Jana Nayagan collected ₹125.50 crore and ₹92.75 crore, respectively.
About Toxic
Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash through KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP, respectively. It stars Yash in dual roles alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Set in Goa, still under Portuguese rule even as the rest of India had achieved Independence, it tells the story of a gangster’s rise and fall from power.
Yash plays dual roles as Raya and his son Ticket. Nayanthara plays Raya’s sister, Ganga, and Huma plays his arch nemesis, Elizabeth. Tara, Kiara, and Rukmini play Rebecca, Nadia and Mellisa. Toxic has faced controversy since the film’s first promotional materials were released, due to its violence and sensual content. This only intensified once the film hit screens. The makers have since disabled ratings on the ticketing platform BookMyShow.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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