Exclusive: Akshay Kumar shoots for Hera Pheri 3 promo

The cast of Hera Pheri 3 is back!! The trio - Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal - are on board for the next instalment of the comic caper.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But they have not started shooting for the film yet as reported. In fact, a source close to the unit, shares that they are shooting for an announcement promo of the film.

“The stars are back and they shot for an announcement promo for Hera Pheri 3. It confirms the fact that the original trio of Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal are back. The promo will also put to rest all speculations about other actors being cast in the film. The film’s script is underway and the shoot for the film will begin much later.”

The promo is being shot for the fans mainly, who have loved the film so much. “The makers will be releasing the promo, so that the fans understand that Hera Pheri 3 is happening with the original cast,” adds the source, confirming Farhad Samji will be directing the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While there has been a lot of buzz about the film, Akshay had confirmed at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022 that due to creative differences, he will not be able to be a part of Hera Pheri 3. “Then, of course, something changed and producer Firoz Nadiadwala got around to talking to him and the film has finally materialised,” the source reveals.

Watch: HTLS 2022: Akshay Kumar ने Hera Pheri 3 को लेकर दिया बड़ा बयान | Hindustan Times Leadership Summit

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was at the HT event that Akshay spoke from his heart and got emotional on stage while talking about Hera Pheri 3. He said, he understands the sentiments of his fans.

The source adds, “After that Firoz was very moved. He felt that if Akshay is so keen on doing the role and that Hera Pheri is so close to his heart, he also needs to make changes and make it happen. Then things moved and today the trio shot the announcement promo.” The promo will release soon.