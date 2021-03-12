EXCLUSIVE | Arijit Singh all set to turn music composer with Pagglait

He’s won millions of hearts with his romantic tracks such as Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya and Dil Sambhal Ja Zara, but Arijit Singh never composed songs. Until now.

The hitmaker is all set to turn one with the upcoming Netflix film Pagglait, which stars Sanya Malhotra in the lead role. We ask the singer how did this happen, and he tells us, “It’s very interesting, how it happened. I really liked one film called Haraamkhor (2015), and spoke to Guneet (Monga, producer), requesting her that if she has good scripts like this, she must tell me, I would try to do it. That was my intention, and then she came up with this script. I read and loved it, and then I started making pieces.”

The original plan by him didn’t have any fixed number of tracks. Singh adds, “They wanted four songs first, but I said I don’t know how many would I be able to do, as I have never done this before. I told them that I will try, and if they like it they can use them, and if not, they were free to speak to other composers. I was definitely going to do the background score anyway, but fortunately, they liked the songs.”

He’s been a part of the music business for over a decade now. Why didn’t he try his hand at compositions before? He says it was never an agenda for him. “This time, it was very natural. I wanted to get associated with good scripts, but I didn’t look for it that way, it came to me. I didn’t plan it. Generally, I wouldn’t give so much time to scripts. If I have given almost two years of creative time to this film, with great passion, I have understood the intricacies of the narrative. I indulged into pieces to try and explore the narrative with music,” says Singh.