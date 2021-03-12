EXCLUSIVE | Arijit Singh all set to turn music composer with Pagglait
He’s won millions of hearts with his romantic tracks such as Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya and Dil Sambhal Ja Zara, but Arijit Singh never composed songs. Until now.
The hitmaker is all set to turn one with the upcoming Netflix film Pagglait, which stars Sanya Malhotra in the lead role. We ask the singer how did this happen, and he tells us, “It’s very interesting, how it happened. I really liked one film called Haraamkhor (2015), and spoke to Guneet (Monga, producer), requesting her that if she has good scripts like this, she must tell me, I would try to do it. That was my intention, and then she came up with this script. I read and loved it, and then I started making pieces.”
The original plan by him didn’t have any fixed number of tracks. Singh adds, “They wanted four songs first, but I said I don’t know how many would I be able to do, as I have never done this before. I told them that I will try, and if they like it they can use them, and if not, they were free to speak to other composers. I was definitely going to do the background score anyway, but fortunately, they liked the songs.”
He’s been a part of the music business for over a decade now. Why didn’t he try his hand at compositions before? He says it was never an agenda for him. “This time, it was very natural. I wanted to get associated with good scripts, but I didn’t look for it that way, it came to me. I didn’t plan it. Generally, I wouldn’t give so much time to scripts. If I have given almost two years of creative time to this film, with great passion, I have understood the intricacies of the narrative. I indulged into pieces to try and explore the narrative with music,” says Singh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tanushree looks svelte in new dance video, fans say '2000's kids crush is back'
- Tanushree Dutta looked svelte in a new video, in which she took the Don't Rush challenge. Fans showered her with praise for her 'incredible transformation'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Elli AvrRam asked perfectionist Aamir Khan for extra take on Har Funn Maula
- Elli AvrRam recalled an incident while shooting Har Funn Maula with Aamir Khan, when she insisted that they do another take, even though Aamir was convinced they had what they needed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan struggles to keep a straight face as she pouts for the paparazzi
- A funny video of Sara Ali Khan, trying her best to maintain a steely expression for the paparazzi, but regularly breaking into laughter, has been shared online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anmol Thakeria Dhillon: I bagged my first film all on my own, it wasn’t through any reference from my mom Poonam Dhillon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha Kapoor poses on beach with 'birthday mommy', credits 'baapu' for pic
- Shraddha Kapoor posed on the beach with her mother, Shivangi Kolhapure, for a picture clicked by Shakti Kapoor. She posted the photo to wish her mom a happy birthday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aftab Shivdasani: Films are releasing but not all of them will lure audiences to the cinemas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashish Vidyarthi hospitalised after Covid-19 diagnosis, shares video
- Ashish Vidyarthi, in a video shared on his Instagram page, revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He said that he has no symptoms, as of now.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey set to interview Priyanka Chopra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twinkle posts funny vacation photos with Akshay, reveals how to prevent divorce
- As Twinkle Khanna shared 'Instagram vs reality' photos with Akshay Kumar from their beach holiday, Sikandar Kher had a funny query. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Somy apologises to Salman for being 'pathetic actor', says Suniel yelled at her
- Somy Ali, who in her short Bollywood career worked with some of the biggest actors of the 90s, has apologised to her old co-stars, including Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan, for being a 'pathetic actor'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity Zinta reveals why husband Gene Goodenough thinks of her as 'maalkin'
- Preity Zinta revealed that she misled Gene Goodenough into believing that the Hindi word for wife is 'maalkin'. She also said that Salman Khan taught him cuss words.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora shows off beach bod and pun game, all in one post. See here
- Malaika Arora on Friday took to Instagram to share a picture of her 'beach bum'. Check her post out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar gave Zaid ‘no attention’ during first meeting, then he slid into her DMs
- Gauahar Khan shared her wedding video on her YouTube channel. In it, she and Zaid Darbar reminisced about their first meeting at a supermarket, and how they fell in love.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how Katrina Kaif helped her sister Isabelle prep for Time To Dance
- Isabelle Kaif will make her debut with Time To Dance. Ahead of the movie's release, she revealed the piece of advice she received from her sister, Katrina Kaif.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spotted: Mira Rajput waves to paparazzi, Sara Ali Khan shoots for new project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox