EXCLUSIVE! Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to have a traditional wedding on 19?

While it has been reported that actors Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will get married in a civil ceremony on February 21, it seems that a Maharashtrian wedding is also scheduled on February 19. We have exclusively learned that an intimate traditional ceremony is scheduled on Saturday at Akhtar’s farmhouse in Khandala, Maharashtra.

An insider discloses, “The family has been extremely discreet about this wedding as they don’t want the media to turn up at the venue. Only family members have been invited. It is still unclear how things are planned, as everything is under wraps. But in most probability, it will be a Maharashtrian wedding.”

We have also gathered that the family will leave for Khandala on the evening of February 18, and the wedding is touted to be a daytime affair the next day. Dandekar’s sisters and close friends are believed to be in charge of the pre-wedding festivities and bachelorette, which will take place between February 17 (today) and 18.

Dating for about four years, the couple will register the wedding at their Bandra house on February 21. A reception of sorts is to be held for friends and colleagues in the evening.

Recently, Akhtar shared a picture with his friends on Insta, which got people wondering if it was from his bachelor bash. Interestingly, Dandekar was also part of the party.

Earlier in an interview Akhtar’s father and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar confirmed the wedding . He said, “Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain that is being taken care of by the wedding planners.”