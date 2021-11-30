EXCLUSIVE l Vineet Kumar Singh on getting married to his girlfriend of eight years

In times where celebs are not able to hide almost anything from their fans courtesy social media, not only did Vineet Kumar Singh manage to hide his relationship, but he did that for eight years! And on November 29, he got married to his girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray in Nagpur.

He tells us exclusively, “We know each other from the last eight years, and she has always been with me throughout the journey, the many ups and downs. So we took this call to finally get married. We were planning to originally do this in 2020, but then Covid and the lockdown struck.”

The two met in Mumbai for the first time, and hit it off, progressing from friends to partners, and now life partners. The 37-year-old reveals it all ‘grew day by day’, “It was a very intimate affair, with my side and her side of the family, and close friends. We both did the planning, she did more than me, I was always there to support her. The rituals followed were both Maharashtrian and North Indian. It was all in one ceremony.”

Ask the actor how did he manage to hide it for all this while, and he laughs and says it was always right in front of everyone’s eyes, nobody noticed. “Ruchira is also an actor. We were always very clear that we will keep our personal life separate, but we were always together. She was even there with me throughout the shoot of Mukkabaaz in Punjab. We have seen a lot of things together. She was there with me in every situation, and now we have decided to start this new beautiful journey. We are here and are very happy,” he ends on a happy note.