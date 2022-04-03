Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Exclusive! Randhir Kapoor: Ranbir-Alia wedding at our house in April? Don’t know of it
bollywood

Exclusive! Randhir Kapoor: Ranbir-Alia wedding at our house in April? Don’t know of it

Reports about actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, one of Bollywood’s most highly anticipated celebrations, have resurfaced on the internet
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating for four years now (Photo: Viral Bhayani (Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor))
Updated on Apr 03, 2022 02:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Reports about actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, one of Bollywood’s most highly anticipated celebrations, have resurfaced on the internet. Speculations are rife that the couple is all set to tie the knot in the second week of April in Kapoor family’s ancestral home, RK House in Chembur, Mumbai. But another report suggested that Ranbir and Alia will have an engagement in April with the wedding slated to take place in December this year.

When we reached out to Ranbir’s uncle, actor Randhir Kapoor, he denied the reports. Speaking to us on his way from Shirdi, Maharashtra, he said, “I’m not in Mumbai right now, and I haven’t heard anything about the wedding. If such a big wedding was happening at our house, somebody would have surely called me up and informed me.”

Celebrity mehendi artiste Veena Nagda, who has extensively worked with Alia in the past, tells us, “Nobody has contacted me yet. I met Alia a couple of days back but no mention of wedding from her either. If the wedding is indeed happening this month, then it’s really going to be a short notice for me.”

On a related note, the lovebirds fell in love on the set of a film in February 2018. It was at actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s wedding in May 2018 that they made their first public appearance as a couple.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP