Exclusive! Randhir Kapoor: Ranbir-Alia wedding at our house in April? Don’t know of it

Reports about actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, one of Bollywood’s most highly anticipated celebrations, have resurfaced on the internet. Speculations are rife that the couple is all set to tie the knot in the second week of April in Kapoor family’s ancestral home, RK House in Chembur, Mumbai. But another report suggested that Ranbir and Alia will have an engagement in April with the wedding slated to take place in December this year.

When we reached out to Ranbir’s uncle, actor Randhir Kapoor, he denied the reports. Speaking to us on his way from Shirdi, Maharashtra, he said, “I’m not in Mumbai right now, and I haven’t heard anything about the wedding. If such a big wedding was happening at our house, somebody would have surely called me up and informed me.”

Celebrity mehendi artiste Veena Nagda, who has extensively worked with Alia in the past, tells us, “Nobody has contacted me yet. I met Alia a couple of days back but no mention of wedding from her either. If the wedding is indeed happening this month, then it’s really going to be a short notice for me.”

On a related note, the lovebirds fell in love on the set of a film in February 2018. It was at actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s wedding in May 2018 that they made their first public appearance as a couple.

