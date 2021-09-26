Exes Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao reunite for lunch with son Azad Rao Khan, see pics

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were spotted together with their son Azad Rao Khan on Sunday. The family had stepped out for lunch.

For his day out, Aamir wore a round neck T-shirt and a pair of denim pants while Kiran opted for a checked blouse with black trousers. Azad wore a white T-shirt and a pair of grey shorts. Besides posing with his ex-wife and their son, Aamir also posed with a couple of young fans as well.

Exes Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao along with their son Azad were photographed together on Sunday. (Varinder Chawla)

Kiran and Aamir were married for 15 years before they separated earlier this year. Sharing the news of their divorce in July, Aamir and Kiran said, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other.”

“We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together,” the statement added.

Aamir and Kiran have been spotted together a few times since their divorce. They were together in Ladakh, where Aamir was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor and filmmaker posed for pictures with fellow Laal Singh Chaddha stars, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. They also held joint press meets during their stay. Azad had accompanied them during the shoot.

On Sunday afternoon, Aamir Khan Productions announced that Laal Singh Chaddha's release has been pushed to February 2022. In a statement, shared on Instagram, the production house said that they delay was due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film will now release on Valentine's Day.