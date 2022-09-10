Exes Kartik Aryan, Sara Ali Khan come together at OTTplay Awards; she congratulates him as he wins best actor. Watch

Kartik Aaryan had a rather big night at the inaugural OTTplay Awards on Saturday. The actor won the big award of Best Actor for his performance in the Netflix film Dhamaka. And while that was enough to get his fans excited, many found another reason. Through the award function, Kartik sat next to his ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan. A video of the two chatting surfaced online, making fans wonder if they were back together. Also read: Kartik Aaryan reveals if he lied about being in relationship with Sara Ali Khan

Kartik and Sara met while they filmed Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal and began dating during the film’s production. However, the two actors broke up just before the film’s release. The two reconnected earlier this year at an award function and have been known to interact at public events. However, at the OTTplay Awards 2022 on Saturday, the two sat together at the table and were busy chatting.

Later in the night, when Kartik won the award for Best Actor Male - Popular (Film), Sara clapped for him and congratulated him as he got up to receive the award. The roles were reversed as Sara Ali Khan won the Breakthrough Performance of the Year Female award for Atrangi Re, and it was Kartik’s turn to applaud. Fans of the actors appreciated how cordial and friendly they seemed despite not being together. “This is so great to see. No enmity, just friendship,” one fan wrote.

Many others, however, wondered if the two had rekindled their romance. “Are these two back together?” Some remembered Sara’s veiled remarks about her ex on Koffee With Karan ‘being everyone’s ex’ that many assumed were for Kartik. “It seems like those KWK remarks are forgotten,” wrote one fan.

Reacting to reports that Kartik had been ‘dishonest’ in a previous relationship, Kartik told Film Companion, “Mai pichle sava saal se single hoon, baaki mujhe kuch nahi pataa (I have been single since the past 1.25 years, I don't know about anything else).” When told that 1.25 years is a very specific timeline, Kartik could say nothing but blush.

