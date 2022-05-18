Fact check: These aren't Aishwarya Rai's pictures from Cannes Film Fest. Check out real first look photos here

Actor Aishwarya Rai has arrived at Cannes with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan. Ahead of her red carpet appearance, several old pictures of her have surfaced on the internet, claiming to be her official first look from the fest (Read also: Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya get a warm welcome in Cannes, Abhishek Bachchan hurries inside hotel)

Originally from a magazine cover shoot, in the pictures, Aishwarya is seen wearing a peach ensemble from the shelves of Falguni & Shane Peacock. While she is speculated to repeat the designer for one of her Cannes looks this year, the pictures doing rounds on the internet are actually from an old photo shoot.

In reality, Aishwarya's first look showed her in head-to-toe pink. She wore a Valentino pink outfit with a pink jacket, pink pants and chunky pink heels too. She posed for photos with Eva Longoria. Both of them are representing L'Oreal

On Tuesday, Aishwarya was snapped arriving at Cannes with Abhishek and Aaradhya. Going by several pictures shared by fan clubs on social media, Aish opted for an all-black airport look while Abhishek wore denim pants with a blue hoodie. Their daughter Aaradhya looked pretty in a pink sweater as she smiled with Aish for the paparazzi. However, AB chose not to pose for pictures.

In a viral video shared by a fan, Abhishek is seen waiting for Aish and Aaradhya at the airport as they were getting out of their car to enter the airport premises. It featured him unbothered about a fan's request who wanted a picture with him, and is heard saying, "Ma'am, we’re getting late for our flight.”

Aishwarya, who made her Cannes debut in 2002, is among the many celebrities from India attending this year's festival. She will be next starring in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's upcoming Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan. Touted to be a historical drama, it will also star Jayam Ravi, Chiyaan Vikram, and Keerthy Suresh. It will release on September 30.

