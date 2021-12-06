Family set to leave for Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Rajasthan wedding. fan says 'it looks like a secret mission'. Watch

Actor Katrina Kaif, who will tie the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal this month, is all set to leave for her destination wedding in Rajasthan. Videos have emerged online, shared by paparazzi on Monday morning, giving a glimpse of her bags being loaded in cars.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, a few people were seen putting luggage inside the trunks of cars outside her home. However, Katrina was not seen in the video.

Reacting to the clip, a fan wrote, "Shaadi nahi secret mission jaisa lag raha h (It's not looking like a wedding but a secret mission)." A fan commented 'mission impossible'.

Though rumours about their wedding have been making the rounds, the duo was not seen posing together for the paparazzi. A fan said reacting to the clip, "Vicky and Kat pls ab to sath mein photo dedo (Vicky and Katrina please pose together for your picture." "So happy that it's finally happening," commented another fan. "More than the wedding I'm excited about their menu dishes," said a fan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last evening, Katrina Kaif was seen outside her home all decked up as she left for Vicky Kaushal's home. She headed to the event with her mother Suzanne Turquotte, though it wasn't clear if it was for a pre-wedding ceremony. She draped a white saree, wore traditional earrings, left her hair loose and wore minimal make-up. She greeted the paparazzi before leaving in her car.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per news agency ANI, the guest list for the wedding has been finalised to 120 members. Vicky and Katrina will be arriving at the venue, Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan, on December 6. The wedding festivities will take place at the royal property from December 7-9. Filmmaker Kabir Khan, producer Amritpal Singh Bindra, and director Anand Tiwari are likely to attend the wedding ceremony.

The duo has been spotted together at several events and occasions. Recently, she made an appearance at a special screening of Vicky's film Sardar Udham. While Katrina and Vicky's wedding rumours have been making headlines, the two have never confirmed their relationship publicly.

As per ANI, Vicky and Katrina's romance rumours started after the Sooryavanshi actor, on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan, said that she would like to work with Vicky and that they would look good together. On hearing this, Vicky was completely flattered and made a fainting gesture.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Katrina Kaif heads to Vicky Kaushal's home with mom ahead of their wedding, decks up in white saree. See pics

Meanwhile, Katrina was last seen in Sooryavanshi along with actor Akshay Kumar in lead role. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film released in theatres on November 5. Fans saw Vicky Kaushal last in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham, a biopic on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in 1940.