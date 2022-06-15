Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Fans are convinced Shah Rukh Khan features in Brahmastra trailer: 'SRK is here with Hanuman-Astra'
bollywood

Fans are convinced Shah Rukh Khan features in Brahmastra trailer: 'SRK is here with Hanuman-Astra'

Shah Rukh Khan's fans are sure the actor is part of the Brahmastra trailer. On Twitter, they shared pictures and said ‘he is Shah Rukh Khan for sure’. Check out the posts here.
Fans shared pictures as they are sure that Shah Rukh Khan features in Brahmastra trailer.
Published on Jun 15, 2022 03:14 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Moments after the Brahmastra trailer was released, fans of Shah Rukh Khan were convinced that the mysterious person holding up the trident is none other than the actor himself. It was announced earlier that Shah Rukh would make a cameo in the fantasy-drama. While a clear glimpse of Shah Rukh was missing from the trailer, his fans were sure that the person with fire around him, holding the trident, and the one with the supernatural lightning creature of Lord Hanuman behind him, was in fact the actor. (Also Read | Brahmastra trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt come together to save the world in visually-stunning extravaganza. Watch)

Sharing pictures of the character, a fan wrote, "Ready for #ShahRukhKhan in #Brahmastra trailer!!!!" Another Twitter user said, "Glimpse of Megastar #ShahRukhKhan in #BrahmastraTrailer." A person tweeted, "SRK as Vayu, father of Hanuman." Another one wrote, "He is #ShahRukhKhan for sure," while one tweet read, "#SRK is here with Hanuman-Astra #Astraverse #Brahmastra."

"If all goes well, We will see a separate film featuring #ShahrukhKhan very soon," said a fan. "I think @iamsrk playing lord Hanuman's character in #BrahmastraTrailer #ShahRukhKhan," read another tweet. A fan also wrote on Twitter, "#BrahmastraTrailer featuring a character which is rumoured to be #ShahRukhKhan. If he is SRK then trust me Ranbir you gonna have a gala time at Box Office #SRKians @iamsrk."

Fans tweeted about Shah Rukh Khan featuring in Brahmastra trailer.
Brahmastra trailer released on Wednesday.
Fans spoke about Shah Rukh Khan.
Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji.
RELATED STORIES

The Brahmastra trailer garnered appreciation from celebrities, as well as fans. Posting the trailer on her Instagram Stories, actor Anushka Sharma said, “This looks so promising and exciting. Kudos team #Brahmastra.” Sharing the trailer on Instagram, actor Ananya Panday wrote, “Mega mega mega!!!! This is out of this world.” Actor Janhvi Kapoor shared it on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “This is huge!!! A first for Hindi cinema. Feel such pride to finally see a glimpse of this spectacular vision!! Truly a world like we’ve never seen before.”

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. It is all set to release in theatres on September 9, 2022, in 2D and 3D. The film is high on VFX and action, and promises an amazing big-screen experience. Brahmastra is a trilogy, and the first part is titled Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 2018 in Zero. The actor has several films in the pipeline such as Pathan, Dunki and Jawan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
shah rukh khan idol shah rukh khan brahmastra
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP