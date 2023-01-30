Fans are 'loving' Raj Kapoor in throwback family pic shared by Kareena Kapoor; Karisma Kapoor reacts. See post

Actor Kareena Kapoor took a trip down memory lane as she shared an old family photo. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Kareena posted a monochrome throwback picture that featured her late grandfather-actor Raj Kapoor, mother-actor Babita, and sister-actor Karisma Kapoor. For the occasion, Babita draped a saree while Karisma and Kareena opted for suits. Raj also wore a white kurta-pyjama for the event. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan take turns to look after Taimur and Jeh during work)

In the picture, a distracted young Kareena sat at a table as her mother, standing near her, fed her with a spoon from her plate. Raj Kapoor looked at the table while Karisma sipped on a beverage as she stood next to her mother. Several dishes were laden on the table and a few people stood near the family.

Kareena captioned the post, "Lolo gets the soft drink... I get the biryani (rolling on the floor laughing, dancer, red heart and face with stuck-out tongue emojis) #MondayThrowback (laughing emojis)." Reacting to the post, Saba Ali Khan commented, "Awwww..." A fan wrote, "I am loving the way your dadaji (grandfather) is sitting there." "You are talking about biryani but we are looking at Raj Kapoor," read a comment.

Karisma shared the post on her Instagram Stories with a 'sisters' sticker. She also wrote, "Would have preferred the Biryani (wink, laughing and red heart emojis) #foodiesforever." She also added 'family love' at the bottom of the post.

Karisma and Kareena are the daughters of actors Babita and Randhir Kapoor. Kareena married actor Saif Ali Khan on October 16, 2012. They have two sons--Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Kareena was last seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chhadha. The film, which was released in August, is an official Hindi remake of the Oscar-winning Hollywood film, Forrest Gump (1994), starring Tom Hanks.

Kareena's upcoming projects include Hansal Mehta's untitled next, and Sujoy Ghosh's remake of the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X. She also has a Rhea Kapoor-backed film, The Crew, with Tabu and Kriti Sanon, in the pipeline.

Karisma will be next seen in Brown, helmed by Abhinay Deo. Brown is based on Rita Brown and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose.

The neo-noir series captures the existential angst of these investigators who are on the precipice of an abyss, that's their life. Brown, which is created by Zee Studios, also stars Helen, KK Raina, Jishu Sen, Surya Sharma, and Soni Razdan.

