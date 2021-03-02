Fans aren't fooled by Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 look, point out similarities to Hitman

Despite being called out for exactly the same reason after its first poster debuted last year, a new Heropanti 2 poster is also being called out for having similarities to the Hitman video game franchise. The poster was shared online on Tuesday, on the occasion of actor Tiger Shroff's birthday.

In the film, a standalone sequel to the first Heropanti, itself a remake of the Telugu film Parugu, Tiger's character appears to be wearing an outfit similar to the one worn by Agent 47 in the Hitman games and films -- complete with a black suit, a red tie, and two guns.

"Hitman? Why?" one person commented on Tiger's Instagram post. "Hitman ka cover?" asked another. "You mean Hitman 2?" a third Instagram user joked. "Agent 47: Acha chalta hu duayon mei yaad rakhna (Keep me in your memories)," a fan wrote.

Hitman has been played on screen by Timothy Olyphant in a 2007 film, and then by Rupert Friend in a 2015 reboot.

The first poster for Heropanti 2 faced similar criticisms.

Tiger made his acting debut with the first Heropanti, which received mixed-to-negative reviews. Reacting to the response, he'd told Hindustan Times at the time, "Yes, I have mixed feelings right now. I am a team player, so I'd have liked the film to get appreciated. At the same time, I worked very hard on the film, so I am relieved. The kind of grind that the whole team went through for one-and-half years... I've never pushed myself so hard in my life."

Also read: Did you know Tiger Shroff's handsome looks come from his Gujarati, Turk, Belgian roots?

Since his debut, Tiger has established himself as an action star. He was last seen in Baaghi 3, which had to cut short its theatrical run because of the coronavirus pandemic last year. He will also appear in the fourth instalment of that series, and a Rambo remake, as well as a franchise-starter called Ganapat.