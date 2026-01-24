Fans arrive on tractors again to catch Sunny Deol's Border 2 in theatres. Watch

The clip showed fans from Najibabad in Uttar Pradesh cheering atop tractors as they entered cinema halls to watch the film. Many also stuck posters of Sunny Deol on the tractors as they entered the hall's parking lot in huge numbers.

Border 2, which released in theatres on January 23, has registered a bumper opening at the box office. Now, a video has surfaced on Instagram where enthusiastic fans were seen entering the cinema halls on tractors to watch Sunny Deol in the sequel to the 1997 film Border. The video is going viral on social media. (Also read: Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 1: At ₹41 cr, Sunny Deol misses Dhurandhar's record by a hair's breadth )

Reacting to the enthusiasm, a fan commented, “From fields to theatre halls. People celebrating Border 2 like a festival. Cinema at ground level hits different.” Another said, “Sunny Deol fans will watch it on the first day as always!” “This is a celebration for Sunny Deol fans. Border 2 will be a big hit,” wrote another.

About Border 2 Border 2 is an epic war action film that is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and JP Films. It is set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971. Sunny, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana star in it. The film collected ₹30 crore in India on its opening day.

The Hindustan Times review of the movie read, “Border 2 is not content with being just another sequel. It wants to make you sit up and salute. While its excesses are hard to ignore, so is its sincerity. The film reaches back into a time when patriotism in cinema was worn unapologetically... when heroes spoke loudly and emotions rang true. And with some genuinely moving moments, Border 2 delivers exactly what it promises: a theatrical experience meant to be felt in a darkened hall, among strangers who momentarily feel like comrades.”