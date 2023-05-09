Fans catch glimpse of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon having a chat at Adipurush fan preview, shout ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at event. Watch

After the teaser was met with criticism over poor VFX, the Adipurush trailer is set to be launched on Tuesday post noon. Before it is made available online, a fan preview was held in Hyderabad on Monday. Both Prabhas and Kriti and director Om Raut were present for the event. A video shows director Om Raut chanting “Jai Shri Ram” on stage for the fans to repeat him. Also read: Adipurush's Kriti Sanon visits Ram mandir in Pune on Sita Navmi. See pic

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon at Adipurush fan preview event in Hyderabad.

Kriti Sanon shared a video from the event on Twitter. The video shows a huge crowd of hundreds of fans at a movie theatre for the fan preview event. They are seen holding Prabhas' Adipurush poster and shouting Jai Shri Ram slogans. Glimpses from inside the movie theatre show Kriti and Prabhas watching the trailer along with the fans who are seen in an ecstatic mood. Prabhas is seen in a plain powder blue kurta pyjama and Kriti in a pastel blue-green anarkali. Kriti is also seen whispering something in Prabhas' ear as they watch the trailer. The video ends with Om Raut shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans and they repeat after him.

However, fans were quick to notice the glimpse of Kriti and Prabhas together and shared the screenshot in response to the tweet. The two are rumoured to be dating but have denied the same.

Kriti later shared some stunning pictures to show off her pastel anarkali and her look for the day, Kriti wrote on Instagram, “And it has begun.. Big Day Tomorrow. The love from Hyderabad has filled my heart with positivity! #AdipurushTrailer releases tomorrow 9th May at 1:53pm! #JaiSiyaRam #Adipurush.”

Kriti Sanon shares pictures of her look.

Last month, Kriti paid a special visit to the famous Ram Mandir in Tulsibaug, Pune on the occasion of Maa Sita Navmi. She was seen worshipping at the temple.

Helmed by Om Raut of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame, Adipurush is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Recently, the makers announced that the film will be screened at Tribeca Festival in New York on June 13. It is set to be out in theatres on June 16.

