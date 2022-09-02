Fans guess if it's Shah Rukh Khan or Ranveer Singh in new Brahmastra video. Watch

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra will release on September 9. On Friday, a new video from the upcoming film was released. The video doesn't show the face of the character, but fans wondered if it's Ranveer Singh. Last month, rumours about Ranveer and Deepika Padukone's cameo in the film had surfaced. Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan turns back the clock to display sword fighting skills in new Brahmastra clip. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Filmed at nighttime, the video features a man standing and four objects from the sky come and get attached to his arm. Many fans started guessing in the comments section of the post. One person wrote, “It's Shah Rukh Khan.” Replying to this comment one said, “Shah Rukh of Ashoka was the same," and another one said, “It gives me Ra.One vibes.” One said, “It looks like Ranveer Singh to me.” Along with shocking face emoji, one wrote, “I am gonna pass out if it's Ranveer.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month there were speculations that Brahmastra will also star Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. According to Bollywood Hungama, a source said: “No doubt, it will be a casting coup if Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh are in one film! However, it will be important to maintain that each has integral parts. As for their roles, Alia and Ranbir will be seen as their respective characters from Brahmastra Part 1, and will have stories that run parallel to each other.”

Brahmastra is a mythology-based fantasy trilogy in which Ranbir Kapoor and Alia are playing the central characters of Shiva and Isha. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen as Professor Arvind Chaturvedi, who is described as a ‘the wise leader who holds the Prabhastra: The Sword of Light’. Nargarjuna will play an archaeologist. Mouni Roy will be the antagonist of the film. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and will release on September 9.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON