Amitabh Bachchan turns back the clock to display sword fighting skills in new Brahmastra clip. Watch

A new clip from Ayan Mukerjee's upcoming film Brahmastra was released on Wednesday. In the video, Amitabh is seen fighting with his Prabhastra, the sword of light. As soon as the clip was dropped, fans started reacting and some even compared it to Star Wars. Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan wields the mighty Prabhastra in his first poster from Brahmastra, released after changed teaser

Sharing the clip, the film's prodc Karan Johar wrote, “Miliye Guru aur unke Prabhāstra se bas 9 days mein (Meet the Guru and his sword, Prabhastra in 9 days). In cinemas from 9th September.” One fan commented, “This is giving me Star Wars feels.” Another one said, “Finally Indian cinema pe Hollywood jaisa film milega (Finally Indian cinema has made something like Hollywood).” While one said, “It looks like an animated film,” another one wrote, “Just can't wait for this one.”

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is a three-part fantasy epic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together for the first time. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen as Professor Arvind Chaturvedi, who is described as a ‘the wise leader who holds the Prabhastra: The Sword of Light’. Nargarjuna will play an archaeologist. Mouni Roy will be the antagonist of the film. Brahmastra will release on September 9.

Amitabh will also be seen in comedy-drama Goodbye. The film will also star Rashmika Mandanna and will release on October 7. Amitabh also has Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai in the pipeline. Apart from Amitabh, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa with Neena Gupta and Sarika in prominent roles. It will release on November 11. Amitabh will also be seen in Project K. The film will also star Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

