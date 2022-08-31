Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan turns back the clock to display sword fighting skills in new Brahmastra clip. Watch

Amitabh Bachchan turns back the clock to display sword fighting skills in new Brahmastra clip. Watch

bollywood
Updated on Aug 31, 2022 05:24 PM IST

A new video from Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming film Brahmastra was released on Wednesday. Brahmastra will release on September 9.

Amitabh Bachchan will essay the role of professor Arvind Chaturvedi in Brahmastra.
Amitabh Bachchan will essay the role of professor Arvind Chaturvedi in Brahmastra.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

A new clip from Ayan Mukerjee's upcoming film Brahmastra was released on Wednesday. In the video, Amitabh is seen fighting with his Prabhastra, the sword of light. As soon as the clip was dropped, fans started reacting and some even compared it to Star Wars. Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan wields the mighty Prabhastra in his first poster from Brahmastra, released after changed teaser

Sharing the clip, the film's prodc Karan Johar wrote, “Miliye Guru aur unke Prabhāstra se bas 9 days mein (Meet the Guru and his sword, Prabhastra in 9 days). In cinemas from 9th September.” One fan commented, “This is giving me Star Wars feels.” Another one said, “Finally Indian cinema pe Hollywood jaisa film milega (Finally Indian cinema has made something like Hollywood).” While one said, “It looks like an animated film,” another one wrote, “Just can't wait for this one.”

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is a three-part fantasy epic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together for the first time. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen as Professor Arvind Chaturvedi, who is described as a ‘the wise leader who holds the Prabhastra: The Sword of Light’. Nargarjuna will play an archaeologist. Mouni Roy will be the antagonist of the film. Brahmastra will release on September 9.

Amitabh will also be seen in comedy-drama Goodbye. The film will also star Rashmika Mandanna and will release on October 7. Amitabh also has Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai in the pipeline. Apart from Amitabh, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa with Neena Gupta and Sarika in prominent roles. It will release on November 11. Amitabh will also be seen in Project K. The film will also star Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

Get all the updates on Bollywood Moviesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsfrom Bollywood at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amitabh bachchan amitabh bachchan×
amitabh bachchan amitabh bachchan×

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out