Amitabh Bachchan wields the mighty Prabhastra in his first poster from Brahmastra, released after changed teaser

Days after releasing the Brahmastra teaser, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and dropped a fresh film poster featuring Amitabh Bachchan. Introducing Amitabh’s character as Guru, the wise leader, Alia wrote, “Here comes GURU! The Wise Leader who holds the Prabhastra: The Sword of Light! Brahmastra trailer out on June 15th.” (Also read: Ayan Mukerji reposts Brahmastra teaser with a change: Amitabh Bachchan's name now ahead of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's)

The new poster gives a closer look at Amitabh’s intense character, posing with a sword. This comes days after the first teaser of the film was released on social media with a minor edit. While the first teaser featured lead couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s names in the beginning, followed by the supporting cast, the new video had a change in the sequence. Amitabh’s name was brought to attention first in the re-released teaser before Ranbir and Alia's. Actors Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy’s names appeared in the fourth and fifth positions, respectively, in the new teaser.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is a three-part fantasy epic. In the film, Ranbir will be taking the lead role of Shiva, while his love interest will be Alia Bhatt as Isha. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen as Professor Arvind Chaturvedi. On the other hand, Nargarjuna will play Ajay Vashisht, an archaeologist. Mouni Roy will be the antagonist of the film, named Damayanti. Brahmastra will release on September 9.

Talking about Brahmastra, Ranbir told PTI recently, “This is not like a Marvel film. In its genre, it is very original. We can't compare 'Brahmastra' to any film that is made around the world. I am a big movie watcher and I have seen every film that is out there. There is no reference to this film.” “The film is kind of a meeting place of modern India with a feeling of ancient Indian powers about it, which, in many ways, is what our country is. Like, we live in the modern world but Indians are a bit spiritual, close to faith, close to a feeling that something divine connects us or hangs around us,” said Ayan Mukerji, ahead of the trailer release on June 15.

