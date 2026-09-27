Fans impressed by new Ramayana posters for Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Yash: ‘Looks magnificent’

The makers of Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part One held an event in Mumbai on Saturday for the film. After midnight, they released new posters for the film featuring its lead stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Ravi Dubey. Fans were impressed by the new posters, believing they were better than anything the team had released so far.

New Ramayana posters released

Ravi Dubey, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in posters from Ramayana: Part One.

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The official World of Ramayana social media accounts released a poster featuring Ranbir as Ram, Sai as Sita, and Ravi as Lakshman in the forest during their vanavas, with the caption, “Together Always, in Dharma.” The poster shows all three, dressed in simple, traditional clothing, standing together during their exile.

Another poster stands in contrast to this, with Yash’s Ravana at his golden Lanka. Dressed in black and decked with gold, he looks menacing as he stands in front of his palace. Posting it, the Ramayana account wrote, “The ruler of all 3 worlds, Ravana.” They also added, “Our Truth. Our History.”

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Fans impressed by new posters

{{^usCountry}} Fans seemed thrilled by the posters, despite the delay in releasing them. “#Ramayana New Stills are here, The Posters looking MAGNIFICENT,” read one post on X (formerly Twitter). “1st wala poster bout pehle drop kr dena chahiye tha yrr (They should’ve dropped these posters first),” wrote another. “Finally that poster is out..BEAUTIFULLL…ufff,” wrote an X user, referring to the poster of their vanavas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans seemed thrilled by the posters, despite the delay in releasing them. “#Ramayana New Stills are here, The Posters looking MAGNIFICENT,” read one post on X (formerly Twitter). “1st wala poster bout pehle drop kr dena chahiye tha yrr (They should’ve dropped these posters first),” wrote another. “Finally that poster is out..BEAUTIFULLL…ufff,” wrote an X user, referring to the poster of their vanavas. {{/usCountry}}

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“I know many people won't like hearing this because of nostalgia, but this film is going to mog Yugo Sako's Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Ram & Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan by miles,” opined one X user. Many on Reddit seemed split by Ranbir, Sai and Ravi’s poster, but they were impressed with Yash’s. “Best poster so far. Yash looks good and the scale of the film is more apparent,” read one comment.

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“This is probably where I can see some scale. also lowkey yash has a strong poster presence (idk if that makes sense),” opined one Redditor about Yash’s poster, while another wrote, “Looks menacing and has the right amount of aura for sure!”

MrBeast says ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at Ramayana event

On Saturday, popular American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, attended the promotional event of Ramayana. He surprised the audience by chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ while there. When an audience member shouted the same, Ranbir helped the content creator repeat the chant. “It's been a lot of fun, and it is amazing to see part of the film (referring to the trailer of the film), looks phenomenal,” said MrBeast.

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Ranbir also explained the significance of Ramayana to MrBeast, telling him, “Lord Ram is someone who never tried to be hero, he is known as Maryada Purshottam, which symbolises that he is an ideal man. He is born as a Prince; he could've had everything, but he sacrificed everything to fulfil his father's promise and for his duties.” He also hoped the film would be an ‘introduction to Indian culture and history’.

Ramayana: Part One is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026.