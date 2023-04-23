Fans notice Aamir Khan wearing Salman Khan's firoza bracelet, wonder if he lent it for a day

Salman Khan is never spotted without his lucky Firoza bracelet but he seems to have made an exception on Saturday. On Friday, Salman met Aamir Khan at Galaxy Apartments and wished their fans on Eid. Look like at their meetup, Salman also gave his lucky charm to Aamir.

Aamir Khan was spotted wearing Salman Khan's bracelet at a party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later on Saturday evening, Aamir was spotted at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid party. He wore a red kurta and blue jeans and was also seen wearing the Firoza bracelet on his right wrist. It seemed a little too loose for him too. When Salman arrived for the party, he was spotted in a black full sleeves shirt and blue jeans and fans were unable to see his bracelet, therefore confirming that Salman had indeed given his bracelet to Aamir.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, later, as Aamir left the party, he was seen without the bracelet, having seemingly given it back to Salman. He posed with Kartik Aaryan for photos before leaving.

Fans also notice the sweet gesture by Salman. A fan wrote on a video of Aamir Khan on Instagram, “Salman bhai ka bracelet kal se aamir bhai ne pahna hua hai, bhai ke hath mai aaj jab balcony mai aaye tab bhi nhi tha aur yaha bhi nhi tha (Aamir has been wearing Salman's bracelet since yesterday. When he came to his balcony, it wasn't there either)." Another wrote, “Salman Bhai Ka Bracelet, aamir Bhai ke haath Mein (Salman's bracelet on Aamir's hand).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When Aamir was seen without the bracelet, fans noticed that too. “Seems he took the bracelet the lucky charm for one day and returned back to Salman,” wrote a fan. “Bracelet kaha gya (Where is the bracelet),” asked another.

A while back, Salman had spoken about his bracelet and how it was a present from his father Salim Khan. “My father has always worn this. And growing up, it used to look cool on his hand. How kids play with things, I used to play with his bracelet. And then when I started off working, he got me the exact one. This stone is called firozah,” he had said.

Describing the firozah on his bracelet as one of the two types of ‘living stones’, Salman added: “What happens with this is that if there’s any negativity coming onto you, first, this takes it, it gets veins in them and then it cracks. This is my seventh stone.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Salman's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released on Friday. It earned ₹41 crore in two days. Aamir's last release was Laal Singh Chaddha (2022). It did not do too well at the box office.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON