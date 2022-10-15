Fans leak videos of Kareena Kapoor shooting for next film in London, wonder if she plays a detective. Watch

Kareena Kapoor will be seen in an all new look in her next with Hansal Mehta. The actor is currently shooting for the untitled film in London. A leaked video from the sets shows the actor's first look from the film in which which she plays a detective. She will be seen in formals from head to toe for the first time. Also read: Kareena Kapoor and Jehangir are the most fashionable mom-son duo.

A leaked video that made its way to Reddit showed Kareena in a fitted formal shirt paired with a black trousers and black shoes. She has her hair tied in a ponytail, giving it a formal look.

The movie is reportedly a murder mystery with Kareena as a detective. It is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor via Balaji Motion Pictures. She flew to London earlier this month, along with younger son Jehangir Ali Khan and his nanny.

Besides shooting for the film, Kareena also reunited with her BFF Malaika Arora in London. Malaika was holidaying with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and returned home recently. Both Malaika and Kareena had shared pictures of them together from London on Instagram as they spent their free time strolling on the streets. A picture also showed the two of them walking in the rain, holding umbrellas.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan and their elder son Taimur Ali Khan have been spending time with Sharmila Tagore, Saba Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, her daughter Inaaya and husband Kunal Kemmu. They all had a pool party at Saif and Kareena's new home and shared pictures from their time together on Instagram. Soha also mentioned they were missing Kareena and Jeh.

Kareena wrapped up shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's next in June. The film is also a murder mystery based on Keigo Higashino's 2005 bestselling Japanese novel titled The Devotion of Suspect X. The Netflix film also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. It was shot in Kalimpong, West Bengal among other locations.

