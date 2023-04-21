Fans spot a tiny difference in Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's twin 16th anniversary posts

Fans of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were overjoyed as they shared their first picture together in weeks. On their 16th anniversary on Friday, Abhishek and Aishwarya both shared the same picture on Instagram, although a few did spot a tiny difference. (Also read: Aaradhya Bachchan case: Delhi High Court to hear matter against YouTube tabloids for alleged fake news about her)

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan twin in white.

The photo showed Abhishek and Aishwarya in white outfits, smiling for the camera. Abhishek is wearing dark-rimmed glasses and Aishwarya has her hair styled poker-straight as always. He is holding her tightly in his arms. While Abhishek captioned the post, “(Candy emoji) 16” and added an evil eye emoji, Aishwarya wrote, “Sweet 16” with a bunch of emojis in her caption.

While the photos in their posts are the same, a few people on Reddit realised that Aishwarya's photo has been brightened with a filter. A fan also commented, “Nazar na laage kisi ki aap dono ko, aise hi saath reh na (Hope you never catch the evil eye and stay together always).” Another wrote, “Happy Anniversary to the most stable, honest and loyal couple of Bollywood. You both are couple goals!” A few people also commented on Aishwarya's look with one asking her to change her hairstyle and another writing, “Finally with a lighter shade of lipstick. Much needed.”

Earlier in the day, Aishwarya and Abhishek were spotted at Aditya Chopra's home after his mother Pamela Chopra died on Thursday morning. They were joined by Abhishek's father, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Aishwarya and Abhishek's wedding took place in a private ceremony at Prateeksha, Amitabh's bungalow in Mumbai. After four years of their marriage, the couple became parents to a daughter,Aaradhya on November 16, 2011. Aishwarya will be seen reprising her role in Ponniyin Selvan Part 2. PS1 was a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film Raavan in 2010. The second part is set to be out on April 28.

Abhishek, on the other hand, will be seen headlining the sequel to The Big Bull.

