Fans spot similarities in Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's vacation pics, compare them to Tom Holland and Zendaya

Actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda won hearts with their chemistry in Saiyaara, and their camaraderie off-screen soon had fans wondering if the two were dating in real life. While both actors have maintained that they are just close friends, fans are now convinced that they may have gone on a holiday together after spotting similarities between Aneet’s recent vacation pictures and photos shared by Ahaan’s mother, Deanne Panday.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda on vacation together?

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda

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On Tuesday, Aneet took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from her recent getaway, although she did not reveal the location. In the photos, she posed with a bouquet of flowers, soaked up the sunshine and flaunted her glowing look. She was also seen enjoying a meal at a restaurant and posing with several cows in the background.

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{{^usCountry}} What caught fans’ attention, however, were the similarities between Aneet’s pictures and photos shared by Deanne from her trip to Penrith, Cumbria, with Ahaan in July. Fans were quick to point out what they believed was the same location in both sets of pictures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What caught fans’ attention, however, were the similarities between Aneet’s pictures and photos shared by Deanne from her trip to Penrith, Cumbria, with Ahaan in July. Fans were quick to point out what they believed was the same location in both sets of pictures. {{/usCountry}}

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One fan noticed that the cows in the background of Aneet’s photos appeared to be in the same setting as those in Deanne’s pictures. Another pointed out that the bouquet Aneet was holding looked identical to the one seen in Deanne’s photos. Fans also claimed that Aneet appeared to be sitting in the same restaurant where Deanne and Ahaan were photographed.

Some fans even speculated that Ahaan could have been behind the camera while the pictures were being clicked. The similarities have fuelled fresh speculation about Ahaan and Aneet’s relationship, although neither actor has confirmed that they were together on the holiday.

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One Reddit user wrote, "So good that they are not hiding it anymore...but keeping it private..." Another commented, "I really love the fact that they are keeping it "private". Lowkey like Tom and Zendaya." Another comment read, "Private.... But... Loud..." One user claimed, "I know the photographer of these pictures; I think it's Ahaan Panday." Another wrote, "She looks so in love."

Earlier, Ahaan had addressed dating rumours surrounding Aneet and asserted that he was single. Speaking to GO India, he said, "Aneet is my best friend. The whole internet thinks we’re together, but we’re not. Chemistry isn’t always romantic -- it’s about comfort, safety, and being seen. We’ve both made each other feel that. Even though she’s not my girlfriend, I’ll never have a bond as I have with Aneet. Before 'Saiyaara', we both loved this Paulo Coelho quote: ‘It’s the possibility of a dream coming true that makes life interesting.’ We dreamed this together, and it came true. What we’ve shared is so special."

About Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday's upcoming movies

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Aneet will next be seen headlining Maddock Films’ Shakti Shalini. The horror comedy also stars Vishal Jethwa and Viineet Kumar Singh in lead roles. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film is scheduled to release in theatres in December 2024.

Ahaan, meanwhile, will next be seen in YRF’s action-romance film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Sharvari in lead roles and is scheduled to release in March 2027.

Apart from this, Ahaan and Aneet will reunite with Mohit Suri for another romantic drama following Saiyaara. Their first film together became a major box-office success, with Saiyaara emerging as one of Bollywood’s highest-grossing romantic dramas, leaving fans with high expectations for their next collaboration.