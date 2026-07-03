Farah Khan Ali addresses Sanjay Khan-Zeenat Aman affair, calls assault rumours ‘hogwash’: ‘He is not a violent man’

Actors Sanjay Khan and Zeenat Aman were the centre of one of Bollywood's most discussed relationships. Their affair, along with claims of domestic violence, continued to spark debate years after it first made headlines. Now, Sanjay Khan's daughter, Farah Khan Ali, has spoken about that chapter for the first time. In a candid interview, she admitted her father's relationship with Zeenat Aman put a strain on his marriage to Zarine Katrak Khan, but firmly dismissed allegations that he ever physically assaulted the actor.

Farah Khan Ali dismisses assault rumours

Farah Khan Ali reveals how Sanjay Khan's affair with Zeenat Aman almost ended her parents' marriage.

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Speaking to journalist Vickey Lalwani, Farah said she was only nine or 10 years old when the controversy happened, so she has very little memory of that phase. Even so, she strongly denied the long-standing claims that Sanjay Khan physically assaulted Zeenat Aman, calling those allegations completely false.

She said, “I was very young at that point so I don't have very strong memories. I was 9-10 years old that time. But I just want to say that this fake story which keeps coming up on social media about my father beating Zeenat Aman and her eye getting hurt, that's all hogwash because my father hasn't raised his hand on my mother or any of his daughters. He is not a violent man to raise a finger on a woman. And what I know of, is that mother told me that Miss Aman's mother suffered from an eye disease. Her eye was also smaller. So, it was something genetic which happened to Miss Aman and not what was written. My mom is the most honest person and she told me that my father never raised his hand on Zeenat Aman. So, this nonsense about a part where my father beat her is bulls**t. I am happy I can say this on camera today because I want to clarify this, that it is not true.”

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Sanjay Khan in photo with Zarine Khan.

The affair affected her parents' marriage

{{^usCountry}} Farah did not shy away from speaking about the impact her father's relationship with Zeenat Aman had on her parents' marriage. She admitted that it was a painful chapter that almost ended their relationship. Recalling what happened, Farah said her mother, Zarine Katrak Khan, showed remarkable strength. Shortly after giving birth to Zayed, she left home for three months, leaving him in Sanjay Khan's care along with the rest of the family. When she returned, Farah said her father saw a different side of her; someone who was confident, independent and fully capable of standing on her own. She believes that was the turning point that brought him back. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Farah did not shy away from speaking about the impact her father's relationship with Zeenat Aman had on her parents' marriage. She admitted that it was a painful chapter that almost ended their relationship. Recalling what happened, Farah said her mother, Zarine Katrak Khan, showed remarkable strength. Shortly after giving birth to Zayed, she left home for three months, leaving him in Sanjay Khan's care along with the rest of the family. When she returned, Farah said her father saw a different side of her; someone who was confident, independent and fully capable of standing on her own. She believes that was the turning point that brought him back. {{/usCountry}}

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Farah also spoke about the way her mother handled the situation. She said Zarine never chose bitterness or public blame, and instead carried herself with grace throughout the difficult period. According to Farah, speaking ill of others was simply never part of her mother's nature.

Farah denies stories of a confrontation

Farah also brushed aside rumours that her mother had ever confronted or physically fought with Zeenat Aman. She said that simply wasn't who her mother was. Describing Zarine Katrak Khan as a graceful and dignified woman, Farah said, “Do you actually think my mother would get into a fight with any other woman and beat her? No, my mum's not that. She is a very elegant person. So, this news is fake. Even when she spoke to us about it, she told us, 'your father was attracted to her, so I just don't blame her'. There was an attraction on both sides. May be at that point, there was something wrong with their marriage. But I do believe when she said that my father did not beat Zeenat Aman.”

She says her father always respected women

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Farah went on to describe the values her father lived by. She recalled an incident from years ago when he confronted an actor for using abusive language in front of women and children, saying it reflected the kind of person he was.

She further said that she could vouch for her father because, according to her, he had never raised a hand at anyone. Recalling an incident from his younger days, Farah said he would often stand up to people who used abusive language in front of women, as he believed women should not be subjected to such behaviour. She remembered a visit to China Garden, where an actor, whom she chose not to name, allegedly got intoxicated and began abusing in front of women and children. According to Farah, her father confronted and fought with the actor over it. She added that Sanjay Khan was very old-school in his beliefs and always felt women should be protected, respected and looked after, which is why she strongly rejected the rumours alleging that he had assaulted Zeenat Aman.

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Zeenat Aman married actor Sanjay Khan in 1978.

Farah confirms the nikah and divorce

Farah confirmed that Sanjay Khan and Zeenat Aman had indeed entered into a nikah. She said the two were married and later divorced according to Muslim customs. At the same time, she admitted she wasn't the best person to explain the religious process, saying she isn't a conventional Muslim and doesn't know all the customs and rules.

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Farah also said that she never felt the need to ask her father about the affair because her mother had forgiven him and moved on. She added that, using her own marriage as an example, if her husband Aqeel had an affair, she would not expect their children to question him about it. According to Farah, a mother's relationship with her husband should not define her children's relationship with their father.

About Zeenat Aman's marriages

Zeenat Aman married actor Sanjay Khan in 1978, but their marriage ended the following year. In 1985, she married actor-director Mazhar Khan, and the couple welcomed two sons, Azaan and Zahaan. Mazhar Khan passed away in 1998 after suffering kidney failure.