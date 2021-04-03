Farah Khan asks paparazzi about her viral mango sniffing video: 'Who took it?'

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan on Saturday asked the paparazzi as to who captured a video of her sniffing a mango. A few days ago, she was captured removing her mask and sniffing a mango, which drew criticism.

In a post shared by a paparazzo account, Farah was seen leaving a building and heading towards her car when she asked about the now-viral video. The photographers denied knowing anything about the person behind the camera.

Dressed in a blue ensemble, she gave a quick glimpse of herself by pulling her mask down before pulled it back on and sat inside the vehicle.

Last week, she was spotted near a roadside stall buying mangoes. Videos of her punctiliously picking out a mango and sniffing them were shared online. In the video, Farah was heard asking the vendor to give her a ripe mango as she wanted to immediately eat it.

Her act drew criticism as several people deemed it 'unhygienic' for they weren't on board with Farah smelling mangoes amid the spike in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai.

One person said, "Smelling mangoes dont make sense, whats the pt? stallers shouldn't allow ppl to smell his mangoes, as it is spreading disease and very unhygienic." Another added, "Do not smell mangoes."

A third person said, "Mask utaar ke aam kaun soonghta hai COVID time mei wo bhi Maharashtra mein (Why would anyone remove their mask and smell mangoes, that too during Covid times in Maharashtra) !! oh bhai maro mujhe (Lord help me)! Common sense bech k aam khareed liye kya (Has she she traded common sense for mangoes)?"

It has been nearly a year since Farah slammed her colleagues from the industry for 'flaunting' their privilege during the ongoing pandemic. In a video, she had reprimanded a few Bollywood personalities for posting workout videos during the pandemic, calling them ‘a little shallow’. "It’s not a global party guys, it’s a global pandemic," she had said in an interview.

farah khan Topics