Marvel fans can't get over Bucky-Sam-Zemo team-up in Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode three

It is safe to say that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's third episode was by far the most action-packed and nostalgic of the series. As teased in the second episode, the third episode brought back Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and turned him into an ally of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

With a potpourri of familiar faces returning -- Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and Ayo (Florence Kasumba) from Wakanda (Black Panther) -- the third episode has left everyone talking.

Fans cannot get over Sam, Bucky and Zemo's reunion. The scene, which featured Bucky breaking Zemo out of a German prison to Sam's dismay, left fans recalling the famous 'woman yelling at the cat' meme. A similar scene also featured in WandaVision.

#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers

.

.

.

the salad cat meme returns

i love zemo 💜 pic.twitter.com/2E3oUuFTpE — Kakademona 💜🤺 (@BABYEVILMAN) April 2, 2021

Fans also couldn't stop laughing at the scene featuring Zemo dancing in the club to 'blend in', and Sam bickering with Bucky over leg space.

does it just how

drive you fast the

crazy night changes #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/aybM1nF0Kv — tai ⌇ tfatws spoilers (@falcondiangelo) April 2, 2021

#FalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers

-

-

-

zemo dancing is my new obsession LMAO pic.twitter.com/LgSLr54vi3 — romee ‎४ | tfatws era (@Iokisbitchh) April 2, 2021

Flag-Smashers chief Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) appeared as a true antagonist at the end of the episode after she decided to blow up the building the Flag-Smashers looted.

Erin told Entertainment Weekly, "It's always such a weird experience, especially doing the fight scenes with them. I've seen these characters in these costumes since I was a kid, and now to be the other half of the scene, to be the one they're fighting against, is such a surreal experience. My head kept going up into the clouds and [I had to] be like, 'Stay down! Focus on what you're doing!'"

