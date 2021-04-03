IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Marvel fans can't get over Bucky-Sam-Zemo team-up in Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode three
Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Ep 3.
Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Ep 3.
web series

Marvel fans can't get over Bucky-Sam-Zemo team-up in Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode three

  • The Falcon and The Winter Soldier premiered its third episode on Friday, and featured a few callbacks to Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 02:28 PM IST

It is safe to say that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's third episode was by far the most action-packed and nostalgic of the series. As teased in the second episode, the third episode brought back Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and turned him into an ally of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

With a potpourri of familiar faces returning -- Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and Ayo (Florence Kasumba) from Wakanda (Black Panther) -- the third episode has left everyone talking.

Fans cannot get over Sam, Bucky and Zemo's reunion. The scene, which featured Bucky breaking Zemo out of a German prison to Sam's dismay, left fans recalling the famous 'woman yelling at the cat' meme. A similar scene also featured in WandaVision.

Also Read: When Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan implied he wasn't happy with the ending of Avengers Endgame

Fans also couldn't stop laughing at the scene featuring Zemo dancing in the club to 'blend in', and Sam bickering with Bucky over leg space.

Flag-Smashers chief Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) appeared as a true antagonist at the end of the episode after she decided to blow up the building the Flag-Smashers looted.

Erin told Entertainment Weekly, "It's always such a weird experience, especially doing the fight scenes with them. I've seen these characters in these costumes since I was a kid, and now to be the other half of the scene, to be the one they're fighting against, is such a surreal experience. My head kept going up into the clouds and [I had to] be like, 'Stay down! Focus on what you're doing!'"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
the falcon and the winter soldier ott captain america bucky barnes + 2 more

Related Stories

Wyatt Russell fills Chris Evans' shoes as the Captain America in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.
Wyatt Russell fills Chris Evans' shoes as the Captain America in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.
web series

Wyatt Russell had auditioned for Captain America but lost it to Chris Evans

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 30, 2021 07:33 PM IST
  • Wyatt Russell recalled the audition he gave for Captain America years ago. The actor, who now plays the new Captain America in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, lost the role to Chris Evans.
READ FULL STORY
Wyatt Russell as John Walker, the new Captain America, in a still from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
Wyatt Russell as John Walker, the new Captain America, in a still from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
web series

Falcon and Winter Soldier E2 review: Marvel wants to Make America Great Again

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON MAR 27, 2021 09:39 AM IST
  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 2 review: With more John Walker and interpersonal bickering between Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, Marvel's new show retains its unique voice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP