IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / When Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan implied he wasn't happy with the ending of Avengers Endgame
Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier.
Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier.
hollywood

When Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan implied he wasn't happy with the ending of Avengers Endgame

  • Did you know that Sebastian Stan once implied that he wasn't happy with the ending of Avengers: Endgame, especially with regards to his character, Bucky Barnes?
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:59 PM IST

Sebastian Stan will soon be seen in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The new Disney+ series picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame, which ended with Steve Rogers handing over his shield to Falcon, played by Anthony Mackie.

The series premieres on Friday, and through the course of six episodes explore the dynamic between Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson, as they cope with life in the aftermath of Endgame. But did you know that Sebastian once threw shade on how Bucky's arc panned out at the end of Endgame?

After the film's release, he shared a screengrab of a fan's tweet dismissing the 'inconsistent' writing that turned Steve into 'an anti-thesis of himself' at the end of the film, when he decided to hand over his shield to Sam, and not Bucky.

The fan was responding to a tweet from Marvel, which showed Steve and Bucky arm-in-arm, with the words 'until the end of the line' written on it. The fan wrote, "Together until the line. Or until bad, inconsistent, out-of-character writing turns Steve Rogers into his own anti-thesis. Shouldn't it be 'together until the end of the lie' now?"

When Sebastian shared the tweet on his Instagram Stories, it immediately drew the attention of fans. But it really blew up when actor John Boyega, who's gone on record to say that he feels let down by how Disney handled his character's evolution in the Star Wars series, seemingly commented on Sebastian's post. He wrote in a tweet, "Welcome Mr Stan ! Welcome," and added a GIF of Emperor Palpatine cackling.

In a recent interview with Empire magazine, Sebastian said that he learned about the scene in which Steve would hand over the Captain America mantle to Sam on the day it was to be filmed. “Anthony found out from Chris Evans at a party that I was not invited to," he joked.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
sebastian stan avengers endgame streaming the falcon and the winter soldier captain america anthony mackie anthony mackie marvel cinematic universe

Related Stories

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
web series

Falcon and the Winter Soldier first reactions tease big action, political drama

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:22 PM IST
  • The first reactions to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's premiere episode have arrived online. Read on to know what critics think of Marvel's latest show.
READ FULL STORY
Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson in Avengers: Endgame.
Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson in Avengers: Endgame.
web series

Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan on how they learned who'd get Cap's shield

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:23 PM IST
  • Ahead of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's debut this Friday, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan recalled how they learned who'd get Captain America's shield in Avengers: Endgame.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier.
Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier.
hollywood

When Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan implied he wasn't happy with Endgame

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:59 PM IST
  • Did you know that Sebastian Stan once implied that he wasn't happy with the ending of Avengers: Endgame, especially with regards to his character, Bucky Barnes?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra announced nominations for Acedmy Awards and was excited to name her own film, The White Tiger, under one category.
Priyanka Chopra announced nominations for Acedmy Awards and was excited to name her own film, The White Tiger, under one category.
hollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas steal an Oscar after announcing nominees. See pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:22 AM IST
  • Check out Priyanka Chopra's latest post after announcing the Oscar nominations and her film, The White Tiger, getting a nod at the announcement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the 2021 Oscar nominations on Monday.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the 2021 Oscar nominations on Monday.
hollywood

Oscar nominations 2021 full list: Priyanka's White Tiger scores nod, Mank leads

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:24 PM IST
  • Oscar nominations 2021 full list: Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas on Monday announced the nominees at the 93rd annual Academy Awards. Mank, directed by David Fincher, led with 10 nods.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo(REUTERS)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo(REUTERS)
hollywood

Oscar nominations 2021: Predicting films Priyanka is most likely to announce

AP
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 01:29 PM IST
  • Streaming titles such as Mank, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm are expected to dominate Monday's Oscar nominations, to be announced by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ben Affleck’s Batman in a still from Justice League.
Ben Affleck’s Batman in a still from Justice League.
hollywood

Justice League director Zack Snyder says replicating Marvel is 'insanity'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:40 PM IST
  • Director Zack Snyder has said that the Marvel movies are 'popular action-comedies at the highest level' and that for DC to replicate them would be 'insanity'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Avatar reclaims its crown as the highest-grossing movie of all time, surpassing Avengers: Endgame following a re-release in China.
Avatar reclaims its crown as the highest-grossing movie of all time, surpassing Avengers: Endgame following a re-release in China.
hollywood

Avatar surpasses Avengers: Endgame to reclaim highest-grossing film title

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Avatar reclaims the highest-grossing film worldwide title surpassing Avengers: Endgame.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tom Holland and George Clooney were among the many Hollywood stars who recited the lyrics of BTS' Dynamite in a recent video.
Tom Holland and George Clooney were among the many Hollywood stars who recited the lyrics of BTS' Dynamite in a recent video.
hollywood

Tom Holland, George Clooney recite BTS' Grammy-nominated song Dynamite. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:38 PM IST
  • A few Hollywood stars like Tom Holland and George Clooney came together to recite the lyrics of Dynamite. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Benedict Cumberbatch plays Doctor Stephen Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Benedict Cumberbatch plays Doctor Stephen Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
hollywood

When Benedict Cumberbatch was kidnapped at gunpoint, made to plead for his life

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:59 PM IST
  • Did you know that in 2004, Benedict Cumberbatch was held at gunpoint, stuffed into the trunk of a car, and made to beg for his life in front of armed kidnappers in South Africa?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katie Leung and Daniel Radcliffe in a still from Harry Potter.
Katie Leung and Daniel Radcliffe in a still from Harry Potter.
hollywood

Harry Potter actor says she was told to lie about facing racist abuse from fans

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:43 PM IST
  • Harry Potter actor Katie Leung has said that she was told to deny the racist abuse she'd faced during her time playing Cho Chang in the series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Armie Hammer has fallen from grace. (HT_PRINT)
Armie Hammer has fallen from grace. (HT_PRINT)
hollywood

Sex parties, bondage: Armie Hammer's romantic partners share sordid stories

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Two of actor Armie Hammer's romantic partners -- Courtney Vucekovich and Paige Lorenze -- have shared details about the disconcerting things they allegedly experienced while dating him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cherry movie review: Tom Holland stars in the Russo Brothers' first film since Avengers: Endgame.
Cherry movie review: Tom Holland stars in the Russo Brothers' first film since Avengers: Endgame.
hollywood

Cherry review: The Russo Brothers' first film since Avengers is a cheerless slog

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 06:35 PM IST
  • Cherry movie review: Joe and Anthony Russo's first film since Avengers: Endgame, out on Apple, is a cheerless but challenging epic featuring an excellent Tom Holland performance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in London.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in London.
hollywood

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to announce Oscar nominations on Monday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 07:37 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas will be announcing this year's Oscar nominations on Monday. The actor and the singer are both in London right now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rupert Grint played Ron Weasley in eight Harry Potter movies.
Rupert Grint played Ron Weasley in eight Harry Potter movies.
hollywood

Rupert Grint likens Harry Potter shoots to Groundhog Day: 'It just never ended'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 03:07 PM IST
Rupert Grint has talked about the gruelling shoots they used to have for Harry Potter series. The actor played Ron Weasley in the hit movies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adarsh Gourav plays Balram in Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger.
Adarsh Gourav plays Balram in Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger.
hollywood

'It's surreal': Adarsh Gourav on bagging leading actor BAFTA nod

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 09:27 PM IST
Adarsh Gourav has reacted to bagging a best actor nomination at the 2021 BAFTAs, for his performance in The White Tiger.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adarsh Gourav in a still from The White Tiger.
Adarsh Gourav in a still from The White Tiger.
hollywood

BAFTA 2021 nominations full list: Adarsh Gourav scores nod for White Tiger

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 08:09 PM IST
  • Adarsh Gourav has been nominated for a BAFTA Award for best leading actor, for his performance in The White Tiger. Here's the full list of nominations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP