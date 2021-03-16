When Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan implied he wasn't happy with the ending of Avengers Endgame
- Did you know that Sebastian Stan once implied that he wasn't happy with the ending of Avengers: Endgame, especially with regards to his character, Bucky Barnes?
Sebastian Stan will soon be seen in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The new Disney+ series picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame, which ended with Steve Rogers handing over his shield to Falcon, played by Anthony Mackie.
The series premieres on Friday, and through the course of six episodes explore the dynamic between Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson, as they cope with life in the aftermath of Endgame. But did you know that Sebastian once threw shade on how Bucky's arc panned out at the end of Endgame?
After the film's release, he shared a screengrab of a fan's tweet dismissing the 'inconsistent' writing that turned Steve into 'an anti-thesis of himself' at the end of the film, when he decided to hand over his shield to Sam, and not Bucky.
The fan was responding to a tweet from Marvel, which showed Steve and Bucky arm-in-arm, with the words 'until the end of the line' written on it. The fan wrote, "Together until the line. Or until bad, inconsistent, out-of-character writing turns Steve Rogers into his own anti-thesis. Shouldn't it be 'together until the end of the lie' now?"
When Sebastian shared the tweet on his Instagram Stories, it immediately drew the attention of fans. But it really blew up when actor John Boyega, who's gone on record to say that he feels let down by how Disney handled his character's evolution in the Star Wars series, seemingly commented on Sebastian's post. He wrote in a tweet, "Welcome Mr Stan ! Welcome," and added a GIF of Emperor Palpatine cackling.
In a recent interview with Empire magazine, Sebastian said that he learned about the scene in which Steve would hand over the Captain America mantle to Sam on the day it was to be filmed. “Anthony found out from Chris Evans at a party that I was not invited to," he joked.
