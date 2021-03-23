IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Farah Khan removes mask to smell mangoes at roadside stall, people call it unhygienic. Watch video
Farah Khan spotted shopping for mangoes on Tuesday.
Farah Khan spotted shopping for mangoes on Tuesday.
bollywood

Farah Khan removes mask to smell mangoes at roadside stall, people call it unhygienic. Watch video

  • Farah Khan on Tuesday was spotted shopping for mangoes, but the public wasn't too sure about her removing her mask to sniff them.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 04:46 PM IST

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan was spotted buying mangoes from a roadside stall on Tuesday. Pictures and videos of Farah, meticulously picking out the best pieces, were shared online.

The images showed Farah, wearing a grey T-shirt, asking the vendor to give her only the best mangoes. She momentarily pulled her mask down to sniff the fruit. Some people in the comments section weren't so sure about Farah smelling the mangoes, and felt that it's 'unhygienic'.

One person wrote in the comments of a post by a paparazzi account, "Smelling mangoes dont make sense, whats the pt? stallers shouldn't allow ppl to smell his mangoes, as it is spreading disease and very unhygienic." Another person commented, "Do not smell mangoes." A third person wrote, "Mask utaar ke aam kaun soonghta hai COVID time mei wo bhi Maharashtra mein (Why would anyone remove their mask and smell mangoes, that too during Covid times in Maharashtra) !! oh bhai maro mujhe (Lord help me)! Common sense bech k aam khareed liye kya (Has she she traded common sense for mangoes)?"


In the video, Farah could be heard asking the vendor to give her a ripe mango, because she wanted to eat it immediately.

Also read: Farah Khan slams Bollywood stars for flaunting privilege during lockdown: ‘It’s not a global party, it’s a pandemic’

It's been almost a year since Farah slammed her Bollywood colleagues for 'flaunting' their privilege during the coronavirus pandemic. In a video, Farah had reprimanded certain Bollywood personalities for posting workout videos during the pandemic, calling them ‘a little shallow’. "It’s not a global party guys, it’s a global pandemic," she told said in an interview.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
farah khan mango farah khan kids + 1 more

Related Stories

Shilpa Shetty and Farah Khan on the sets of an ad shoot.
Shilpa Shetty and Farah Khan on the sets of an ad shoot.
bollywood

Farah barges in during Shilpa’s ad shoot, accuses her of 'pet pe laat'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:03 PM IST
  • In a funny video, Farah Khan jokingly accused Shilpa Shetty of depriving her of work by doing an ad that she was originally supposed to do. Watch what happened next.
READ FULL STORY
Farah Khan has shared a throwback picture with Farhan Akhtar.
Farah Khan has shared a throwback picture with Farhan Akhtar.
bollywood

Farah Khan shares precious throwback pic with cousin Farhan Akhtar as they dance

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:23 AM IST
Farah Khan has shared a throwback picture with cousin Farhan Akhtar and their industry friends can't stop talking about her curly hair.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP