Farah Khan asks photographers not to click her from inappropriate angle: ‘Salman bhai ne bola na…’

Salman Khan recently called out photographers for clicking actors inappropriately during a recent Bigg Boss 20 episode. The actor’s outburst is now prompting other Bollywood celebrities to school photographers and ask them to pay heed to Salman’s words. Recently, Farah Khan did the same. She schooled the paparazzi and reminded them of Salman’s warning.

Farah Khan asks paparazzi not to click her inappropriately

After Salman Khan, Farah Khan schooled photographers.

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During a recent outing in Mumbai, Farah was spotted by photographers. She asked them, “Why have you come here? Who has come here?” When the photographers said they had come to click her, Farah dismissed them with a look. She later turned around and told them not to click her inappropriately. She said, “Salman bhai ne bola na peeche se nahi lene ka, turn karo, turn karo (Salman bhai told you not to click from behind. Turn your camera).”

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Salman’s patch-up with photographers

{{^usCountry}} After schooling them on Bigg Boss, Salman was clicked at a recording studio late Tuesday night. Though the actor had earlier blasted the paparazzi on the reality show, he accepted their request and posed for photographs. Meanwhile, the photographers, who would usually shout an actor’s name while clicking them, also spoke softly with Salman and thanked him for posing for them. What did Salman say on Bigg Boss? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After schooling them on Bigg Boss, Salman was clicked at a recording studio late Tuesday night. Though the actor had earlier blasted the paparazzi on the reality show, he accepted their request and posed for photographs. Meanwhile, the photographers, who would usually shout an actor’s name while clicking them, also spoke softly with Salman and thanked him for posing for them. What did Salman say on Bigg Boss? {{/usCountry}}

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In a previous episode of Bigg Boss 20, Salman called out photographers for clicking famous personalities inappropriately. He said, “And then the one shot they take from behind, which none of the heroines like? There must be a few who say it’s okay, I don’t mind it. But what about those who don’t like it? I recently saw Saiee Manjrekar was so awkward with that, Neha Dhupia fought against it. My own niece, she was walking, and they kept clicking from behind. And what did the caption say? Guess who it is. Who are they to do this?”

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He added, “When this happens, turn around and slap them. Ask them to click their mother or sister like this and show it to you. Disgusting people. They do this all the time at every function. What is this mentality? 90% of the girls that I know and all those who have become mothers now, they never wanted this earlier and don't want this now. I want to see these guys who take these shots. Once I find out who they are...”