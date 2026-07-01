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Farah Khan calls Ram Kapoor a 'stubborn a**' after he refuses to change attitude on Lock Upp: 'Nikaal do, won't change'

Ram Kapoor annoyed Lock Upp host Farah Khan by refusing to heed her advice, leading to a tense exchange. 

Jul 01, 2026 12:45 pm IST
By Vibha Maru
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Ram Kapoor recently appeared to get on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa host Farah Khan's nerves in the latest episode of the reality show. Among all the contestants, Ram Kapoor has remained one of the most talked-about participants. In the latest episode, the television actor brushed off Farah's advice and refused to change his behaviour, leaving the filmmaker visibly exasperated.

Ram Kapoor irks Farah Khan

Farah Khan and Ram Kapoor had a heated exchange on Lock Upp.

On the show, Farah questioned Ram's approach to the game and said, "I want to ask you, every show you do, you're playing the lead. And you have become a background actor after coming here." Ram casually tried to stop Farah by raising his hand, but Farah, visibly unimpressed, responded, "From what I can see, I don't want this Ram. It is not just funny."

However, Ram continued with his "I don't care" attitude and replied, "For me, it is funny. I am the way I am, just like this."

'Those who don't change, become dinosaurs'

Farah reminded Ram that she was only trying to help him improve his game. But Ram appeared to mock her advice and jokingly responded, "Yes, ma'am." Farah tried once again, saying, "What you are doing, this lecturing you are doing, you are not like that at all." Ram, however, remained adamant and said, "Toh nikaal do (Then kick me out). I am not going to change. I am the way I am."

 
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Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Farah Khan calls Ram Kapoor a 'stubborn a**' after he refuses to change attitude on Lock Upp: 'Nikaal do, won't change'
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