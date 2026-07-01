Farah Khan calls Ram Kapoor a 'stubborn a**' after he refuses to change attitude on Lock Upp: 'Nikaal do, won't change'

Ram Kapoor recently appeared to get on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa host Farah Khan's nerves in the latest episode of the reality show. Among all the contestants, Ram Kapoor has remained one of the most talked-about participants. In the latest episode, the television actor brushed off Farah's advice and refused to change his behaviour, leaving the filmmaker visibly exasperated.

Ram Kapoor irks Farah Khan

Farah Khan and Ram Kapoor had a heated exchange on Lock Upp.

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On the show, Farah questioned Ram's approach to the game and said, "I want to ask you, every show you do, you're playing the lead. And you have become a background actor after coming here." Ram casually tried to stop Farah by raising his hand, but Farah, visibly unimpressed, responded, "From what I can see, I don't want this Ram. It is not just funny."

However, Ram continued with his "I don't care" attitude and replied, "For me, it is funny. I am the way I am, just like this."

'Those who don't change, become dinosaurs'

Farah reminded Ram that she was only trying to help him improve his game. But Ram appeared to mock her advice and jokingly responded, "Yes, ma'am." Farah tried once again, saying, "What you are doing, this lecturing you are doing, you are not like that at all." Ram, however, remained adamant and said, "Toh nikaal do (Then kick me out). I am not going to change. I am the way I am."

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{{^usCountry}} Farah then took a direct jab at Ram and said, "Those people who don't change, they become dinosaurs." Ram responded, "I will become a dinosaur." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Farah then took a direct jab at Ram and said, "Those people who don't change, they become dinosaurs." Ram responded, "I will become a dinosaur." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} By this point, Farah's irritation was clearly visible. She made one final attempt, saying she was speaking "not as a host, but as your friend and well-wisher." Ram, however, remained reluctant to take the advice and replied, "But darling, I am me. I am me. This is who I am. That's it," he said. Farah eventually remarked that the chargesheet should describe Ram as a "stubborn a**" instead. Ram Kapoor's infidelity remark {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By this point, Farah's irritation was clearly visible. She made one final attempt, saying she was speaking "not as a host, but as your friend and well-wisher." Ram, however, remained reluctant to take the advice and replied, "But darling, I am me. I am me. This is who I am. That's it," he said. Farah eventually remarked that the chargesheet should describe Ram as a "stubborn a**" instead. Ram Kapoor's infidelity remark {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ram was recently in the news after defending infidelity in a marriage on the show. During an argument with fellow contestant Akanksha Chamola, Ram defended cheating in a marriage and said, "If you really love your partner, nothing is a dealbreaker. Marriage is hard and it's a journey. You have to work at your marriage every day. There are highs and lows, good periods and bad periods, strong phases and weak phases. In a bad phase, if by mistake something happens, and you can't live without your partner or your children, then time heals everything and nothing is a dealbreaker." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ram was recently in the news after defending infidelity in a marriage on the show. During an argument with fellow contestant Akanksha Chamola, Ram defended cheating in a marriage and said, "If you really love your partner, nothing is a dealbreaker. Marriage is hard and it's a journey. You have to work at your marriage every day. There are highs and lows, good periods and bad periods, strong phases and weak phases. In a bad phase, if by mistake something happens, and you can't live without your partner or your children, then time heals everything and nothing is a dealbreaker." {{/usCountry}}

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